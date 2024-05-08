Jimmy Patronis tells Donald Trump to tap unclaimed $54K for fight against ‘BS charges’

CFO Jimmy Patronis wants to make Donald Trump whole, at least in the Sunshine State, so that the former President can fight the “very nasty people coming after” him in court.

Patronis has alerted Trump that he, his family members and businesses have more than $54,000 worth of unclaimed property in Florida — commonly uncashed checks, dormant bank accounts, stocks and dividends — that they should retrieve through Florida’s Treasure Hunt program.

“In Florida, we have a unique unclaimed property program that is designed to return lost or unknown financial assets back to the original owners. … Upon conducting a search for unclaimed property using the term TRUMP, my Division of Unclaimed Property believes their search results have revealed over $54,000 waiting to be claimed by you, your family, and your businesses or properties throughout the state of Florida,” Patronis wrote in a short but effusively praiseful letter Tuesday.

“There are some very, very nasty people coming after you, and every dollar matters in your efforts to fight back against these radical state attorneys who have weaponized the courts. We need you and your team to have every resource possible to get through these BS charges so you can get back to work in Making America Great Again!”

Patronis added that Trump could visit the Treasure Hunt website to claim his property or contact him in person, by phone or on the Truth Social platform he encouraged the former President to launch in Florida three years ago.

“You can even reach me on TRUTH at @JimmyPatronis,” he wrote. “Thank you for your contributions to our state and our country. I am looking forward to hearing back from you and encourage the entire Trump family and all your employees here in Florida to search for their unclaimed property and claim it today!”

According to Patronis, Florida has returned nearly $2.4 billion in unclaimed property to residents since he took office. As of November, however, there remained $2.9 billion still unclaimed, with one in five Floridians still entitled to payment.

There is no statute of limitations on unclaimed property and money in Florida. Account owners — or their heirs — can claim funds indefinitely and free of charge.

Patronis’ letter to Trump came just over a month after Trump gave him a shout-out on Truth Social, commending him for doing a “terrific job” as CFO and saying that Patronis is now leaving office due to term limits. Reporting on the post, Gary Fineout of POLITICO noted that Patronis still has two more years left in office.

Patronis did not endorse Ron DeSantis during the Governor’s presidential bid and has not yet endorsed Trump, who is backing Sarasota Republican Sen. Joe Gruters to succeed Patronis as CFO.

The letter also came amid major developments in two of Trump’s court cases. On Tuesday, adult film star Stormy Daniels gave opening testimony in Trump’s hush money trial, describing an alleged sexual encounter they had in 2006 and payment his lawyer made to her to keep quiet about the tryst as the 2016 presidential race heated up.

Tuesday also marked a turn in another case concerning Trump’s handling of classified documents when the federal judge in Florida postponed the case indefinitely.

Trump also faces charges in two other criminal cases concerning alleged election interference.