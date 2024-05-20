May 20, 2024
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

‘Supporting law enforcement is in her DNA’: Chris Nocco backs Lisa Yeager for Pasco County Commission
Image via Lisa Yeager campaign

Janelle Irwin TaylorMay 20, 20245min1

Related Articles

FederalHeadlines

Marco Rubio, Rick Scott raise FEMA funding concerns

2024 - Down BallotHeadlines

Matthew Montavon launches website to track Greg Steube votes and statements

HeadlinesJax

Matt Carlucci backs Donna Deegan’s Jacksonville Jaguars stadium deal

Lisa Yeager Headshot copy
'I’m so honored to have his support and I Look forward to working with him to ensure our brave men and women in law enforcement have the tools and resources they need to keep our county safe.'

Pasco County Sheriff Chris Nocco is backing Lisa Yeager in her campaign for Pasco County Commission, just days after Gov. Ron DeSantis appointed her to the dais.

Yeager is running to succeed the late Gary Bradford, who passed away last month after a battle with leukemia. DeSantis appointed her to the seat last week. She will serve until the election and, if victorious in her race, will begin serving her first official term after the election.

“I’ve known Lisa Yeager for many years. As the daughter of a retired police officer, she is a fierce supporter of law enforcement. I know with Lisa it’s not just a slogan for her, supporting law enforcement is in her DNA,” Nocco said.

“She understands what it takes to keep Pasco residents safe and create a community where our children can grow, and thrive. Lisa will work fiercely to ensure our first responders have the resources to keep Pasco safe. That’s why she has my full endorsement. I encourage you to join me in supporting Lisa Yeager for County Commission.”

Yeager, a Republican, is the third candidate to file for the race. She joins fellow Republicans Paul Bybee and Christina Fitzpatrick. Democrat Daniel Ackroyd-Isales is also running.

“I’m so grateful to Sheriff Nocco for his leadership and commitment to public safety. His mission to keep our community safe and his relentless pursuit of justice has made Pasco County a safer place for everyone,” Yeager said. “I’m so honored to have his support and I look forward to working with him to ensure our brave men and women in law enforcement have the tools and resources they need to keep our county safe.”

Yeager owns and is a partner in Boating Enterprises of Florida, a boat dealership based in Hudson. She previously served as the Director of the Teen Parent Program for Pasco County Schools.

In addition to her work leading the Teen Parent Program, Yeager is a strong advocate for technical education and workforce development, which she has advocated for as a SAC committee member for Marchman Technical College over her eight years of volunteer service with the school. She also previously worked as a preschool teacher and as a development officer at Pasco Hernando State College.

Yeager is also a volunteer for what she describes as “pro-family conservative causes,” which includes past sponsorship of the West Pasco Pregnancy Center, a faith-based organization that promotes alternatives to abortion.

In addition to Bybee, Yeager will face Fitzpatrick — known in Pasco as “Fitzy” — in the GOP Primary. Fitzpatrick is a former County Commissioner who served two years prior to Bradford taking office. She sought re-election in 2022 after winning a Special Election in 2020, but lost to Bradford in a closed Primary, before Bradford went on to defeat a write-in candidate in the General Election. Now she’s running again.

Yeager said she is running to boost public safety, among other priorities.

Post Views: 0

Janelle Irwin Taylor

Janelle Irwin Taylor has been a professional journalist covering local news and politics in Tampa Bay since 2003. Most recently, Janelle reported for the Tampa Bay Business Journal. She formerly served as senior reporter for WMNF News. Janelle has a lust for politics and policy. When she’s not bringing you the day’s news, you might find Janelle enjoying nature with her husband, children and two dogs. You can reach Janelle at [email protected].

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousUCF versus the conservative professor: Judge dismisses some, not all, counts in lawsuit

next‘The Apprentice,’ about a young Donald Trump, premieres in Cannes

One comment

  • Dont Say FLA

    May 20, 2024 at 3:19 pm

    Looks more like MFL crazyface is in her DNA

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Drew Dixon, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Cole Pepper, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Drew Wilson, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Categories