‘Supporting law enforcement is in her DNA’: Chris Nocco backs Lisa Yeager for Pasco County Commission

Pasco County Sheriff Chris Nocco is backing Lisa Yeager in her campaign for Pasco County Commission, just days after Gov. Ron DeSantis appointed her to the dais.

Yeager is running to succeed the late Gary Bradford, who passed away last month after a battle with leukemia. DeSantis appointed her to the seat last week. She will serve until the election and, if victorious in her race, will begin serving her first official term after the election.

“I’ve known Lisa Yeager for many years. As the daughter of a retired police officer, she is a fierce supporter of law enforcement. I know with Lisa it’s not just a slogan for her, supporting law enforcement is in her DNA,” Nocco said.

“She understands what it takes to keep Pasco residents safe and create a community where our children can grow, and thrive. Lisa will work fiercely to ensure our first responders have the resources to keep Pasco safe. That’s why she has my full endorsement. I encourage you to join me in supporting Lisa Yeager for County Commission.”

Yeager, a Republican, is the third candidate to file for the race. She joins fellow Republicans Paul Bybee and Christina Fitzpatrick. Democrat Daniel Ackroyd-Isales is also running.

“I’m so grateful to Sheriff Nocco for his leadership and commitment to public safety. His mission to keep our community safe and his relentless pursuit of justice has made Pasco County a safer place for everyone,” Yeager said. “I’m so honored to have his support and I look forward to working with him to ensure our brave men and women in law enforcement have the tools and resources they need to keep our county safe.”

Yeager owns and is a partner in Boating Enterprises of Florida, a boat dealership based in Hudson. She previously served as the Director of the Teen Parent Program for Pasco County Schools.

In addition to her work leading the Teen Parent Program, Yeager is a strong advocate for technical education and workforce development, which she has advocated for as a SAC committee member for Marchman Technical College over her eight years of volunteer service with the school. She also previously worked as a preschool teacher and as a development officer at Pasco Hernando State College.

Yeager is also a volunteer for what she describes as “pro-family conservative causes,” which includes past sponsorship of the West Pasco Pregnancy Center, a faith-based organization that promotes alternatives to abortion.

In addition to Bybee, Yeager will face Fitzpatrick — known in Pasco as “Fitzy” — in the GOP Primary. Fitzpatrick is a former County Commissioner who served two years prior to Bradford taking office. She sought re-election in 2022 after winning a Special Election in 2020, but lost to Bradford in a closed Primary, before Bradford went on to defeat a write-in candidate in the General Election. Now she’s running again.

Yeager said she is running to boost public safety, among other priorities.