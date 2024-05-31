Personnel note: Katie Flury heads to Nemours Children’s Health

Nemours Children’s Health is bringing on Katherin “Katie” Flury as its Director of External affairs.

In her new role, Flury will lead the Jacksonville-headquartered pediatric health system’s local and state government relations and community engagement efforts across Florida for the pediatric health system.

Flury comes to Nemours after eight years working on the lobbying team at GrayRobinson, one of the top law and lobbying firms in Florida. During her time there, she gained extensive health care lobbying experience, representing major clients in the industry such as the UF Shands Health System, among others.

“We congratulate Katie on her new position with Nemours Children’s Health, where she will have the opportunity to further her tremendous passion for health care policy. She will be a superb addition to their team as their Director of External Affairs, Florida, and we wish her all the best,” said Dean Cannon, President/CEO of GrayRobinson and a former House Speaker.

Before joining GrayRobinson, Flury spent four years as the chief legislative aide for former state Representative and current state Sen. Jason Brodeur.

“With her extensive experience in government affairs and public policy, Katie will be a true asset to our team,” said Jacob Horner, Associate Vice President of State External Affairs for Nemours Children’s. “Her unique health care expertise and demonstrated ability to cultivate relationships make her a natural fit for our organization.”

Nemours Children’s Health is one of the nation’s largest multistate pediatric health systems, which includes a free-standing specialty children’s hospital in Orlando and a network of more than 50 primary, specialty, and urgent care practices spanning a geography of 700 miles from Pensacola to Jacksonville to Port St. Lucie.