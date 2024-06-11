St. Johns County Republicans endorse ‘America First’ slate

A Northeast Florida county Republican Party is endorsing a group of candidates who its chair says “listen” to the people.

St. Johns County Republican Party Chair Denver Cook said the “endorsements send a significant signal about what our grassroots membership is looking for in candidates.”

Cook added that Republican Executive Committee (REC) members want “those that put America first and seek to be citizen servants.”

“The county committee men and committee women were looking for candidates who listen to the people of St. Johns County and have a deeper commitment to our local community rather than special interest fundraising which has driven elections in the past.”

The St. Johns REC is backing Mara Macie in her latest challenge to U.S. Rep. John Rutherford of Florida’s 5th Congressional District. One of two Primary challengers to Rutherford in 2022, she was unsuccessful, getting 18% of the vote and finishing in a distant second place, with Rutherford taking 66% in that election.

The local REC is bucking the political establishment down the ballot as well, going with Gerry James in his bid to replace term-limited Travis Hutson in SD 7, and with Kim Kendall in HD 18, races where Rep. Tom Leek and former Gov. Ron DeSantis lawyer Nick Primrose, respectively, would seem to have the inside track.

Five local candidates also got the nod. Ann-Marie Evans, Clay Murphy and Ann Taylor got the REC’s backing in County Commission races, while Francis Cummings and Linda Thomson are the School Board picks.