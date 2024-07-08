Lewis, Longman & Walker heads into fourth decade of practice by focusing on new blood

One of Florida’s most prominent environmental law firms is marking its 30th anniversary but shows no signs of resting on its accomplishments.

The Lewis, Longman & Walker law firm based in West Palm Beach is about to expand as it enters its fourth decade of practice. The firm is adding more lawyers and focusing on the next generation.

Half a dozen lawyers have been added to Lewis, Longman & Walker, and firm leaders say by intention they’re aiming for some younger legal eagles. Two more lawyers are set to be added in the Fall when more younger lawyers might be added to the roster.

“Our ability to grow and evolve is more than a matter of professional pride,” said LLW President and Shareholder Michelle Diffenderfer. “It sends a strong message to current and future clients that we are building on our past and adapting for the future.”

Elder founders sometimes fail to plan for new blood to take over the practice. There have been plenty of reports of firms struggling to mount a succession plan.

Diffenderfer said Lewis, Longman & Walker is hoping to buck that trend of stagnation in the legal field.

“Thanks to the incredible spirit and commitment that our founders placed in our firm’s DNA, we are evolving and expanding to meet our clients’ needs now and for generations to come,” Diffenderfer said.

In addition to staff additions, Lewis, Longman & Walker is looking to celebrate its 30th anniversary by holding a reception at a special event on Marco Island later this month. The event will occur during the 38th Annual Environmental Permitting School in Collier County.

It’s one of the largest events in the environmental legal industry. There will be nine lawyers speaking at the reception and will feature environmental legal topics such as transportation, infrastructure, resiliency, water, agriculture, beach management and legislative updates.