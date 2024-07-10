July 10, 2024
State sends $5M to help preserve timber farm in Baker County
Image via FDACS.

A.G. GancarskiJuly 10, 20242min0

South Prong
FDACS announced the expenditure Wednesday.

The state of Florida is committing nearly $5 million to preserve a 2,400-acre timber and farming parcel at the headwaters of the South Prong of the St. Mary’s River.

The Rural and Family Lands Protection Program, which is administered by the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services (FDACS), is the mechanism for the rural land protection easement.

“We’re thrilled to welcome South Prong to the growing community of generational farmers in Florida dedicated to the productivity and sustainability of our agricultural landscape through the Rural and Family Lands Protection Program,” said FDACS Commissioner Wilton Simpson.

“Protecting our rural lands through rural land easements enhances food security, keeps these properties in the local tax system, and ensures property owners comply with state conservation standards for land and natural resources.”

South Prong Plantation, which abuts the St. Mary’s River, combines a working farm and an environmental preserve in its pine forest and cypress wetlands, which also allows for harvesting of timber on roughly 1,355 acres.

Simpson has prioritized the Rural and Family Lands Protection Program, advocating for legislation guaranteeing $100 million for this purpose on a recurring basis for projects like this, where the state secures rights in order to protect the parcel from potentially ecologically perilous development.

A.G. Gancarski

A.G. Gancarski has written for FloridaPolitics.com since 2014. He is based in Northeast Florida. He can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter: @AGGancarski

