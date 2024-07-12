July 12, 2024
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Rays stadium plan faces key vote with planned January 2025 construction just months away

Cole PepperJuly 12, 20244min2

Related Articles

HeadlinesSt. Pete

Florida Holocaust Museum to temporarily close for renovations

HeadlinesSt. Pete

Rick Kriseman backs Joe Biden, says he put concerns to rest on call with current, former Mayors

HeadlinesSt. Pete

Michele Rayner, Ken Welch back Treva Davis for St. Pete City Council

RAYS STADIUM
The clock is ticking.

Plans for a new stadium for the Tampa Bay Rays continue to inch along, albeit at a slower pace than the franchise would prefer.

In May, the Rays released renderings of the planned stadium, which would replace Tropicana Field on the same site as the Rays’ current home. That followed a September 2023 agreement with the city of St. Petersburg and Pinellas County on a $1.3 billion ballpark to serve as the centerpiece of the $6.5 billion revitalization of the Historic Gas Plant District.

Initially, the Rays planned on beginning construction in January 2025, intending to play in the park by Opening Day 2028. January 2025 is less than six months away, yet the St. Petersburg City Council still has not finalized the deal.

Recent documents show that the district’s redevelopment would include a grocery store and day care center, according to NewsChannel 8 reporting. According to WTSP, the grocery store would be required to be at least 10,000 square feet. Initially, the grocery store was listed as a development goal instead of a requirement.

Other scheduled features of the development include at least 600 units of affordable housing, an entertainment district with restaurants, shops and hotels, and an African American History Museum.

The St. Petersburg City Council is scheduled to discuss the changes to the agreement on Tuesday, with a vote on the plan scheduled for Thursday.

The Rays selected Mortenson as the contractor for the construction of the ballpark.

If the plan is approved, the Rays will pay for $770 million of the costs, with $312.5 million coming from Pinellas County and $287.5 million coming from the city of St. Petersburg, according to the Tampa Bay Times. The Rays would also be on the hook for any cost overruns.

The Rays have played in Tropicana Field since they joined Major League Baseball in 1998. The stadium has generally been considered one of the worst environments in the big leagues. A 2023 Sports Illustrated story ranked “The Trop” as the worst stadium in the Majors. Earlier this year, USA Today ranked it 29th out of 30, ahead of only the Oakland Coliseum, which has fallen into disrepair since the A’s announced the franchise’s intentions to move to Las Vegas.

Should the City Council fail to approve the updated plan, the Rays would be forced back to the drawing board, and potentially be forced to play in Tropicana Field an extra year if plans are not approved in time to complete the new stadium before the start of the 2028 season.

Post Views: 0

Cole Pepper

Cole Pepper has covered professional, college and high school sports in Florida since 1996. Originally from the Kansas City area, Pepper came to Jacksonville to launch a sports radio station, the first step in a career that has included work in radio, television, and online reporting. He was the studio host for the Jaguars radio network for 15 seasons and now consults for JAX USL, the group bringing professional men's and women's soccer to northeast Florida. You can reach Cole at [email protected] or on Twitter @ColePepper

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousDelegation for 7.12.24: Libertad — minerals — THUD — science!

next‘The fight starts now’: Dem super PAC to run Donald Trump-bashing ads during RNC

2 comments

  • rbruce

    July 12, 2024 at 5:01 pm

    Where is the $287.5 million coming from? There are about 260,000 people in St Pete, that means each person owes $1,110 to support a private company. By what power does the mayor or city council have to take a thousand dollars out of each of our pockets just so a private company can get a new factory? If this passes, I want $1000 equity stake in the Rays.

    Reply

  • rbruce

    July 12, 2024 at 5:02 pm

    I vote to force the Rays upon a another city after the Rays pay St Pete what is owed.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Drew Dixon, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Cole Pepper, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Drew Wilson, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Categories