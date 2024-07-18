July 18, 2024
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

1 in 5 contracts Miami-Dade approved last year were no-bid deals
Image via Adobe.

Jesse SchecknerJuly 18, 20243min0

Related Articles

APoliticalHeadlines

Florida’s new weekly unemployment claims jump for first time in over a month

HeadlinesOrlando

Pat Williams, who brought the Magic to Orlando, dies at 84

2024 - PresidentialHeadlines

Democrats making a fresh push for Joe Biden to reconsider running in runup to their own party convention

Money coins fall out of the golden tap
They represented just 9% of the county’s outsourced spending.

Of the more than 240 contracts the Miami-Dade Board of County Commissioners (BCC) approved with private vendors in 2023, 1 in 5 (20%) were finalized without any competition.

Winners of the 49 no-bid deals OK’d received $420 million from county coffers — a sizable sum, but representing just 9% of the $4.27 billion paid out altogether last year.

That’s according to a new report Mayor Daniella Levine Cava gave Commissioners this month, which came in response to an ordinance by René García that the Board passed in September requiring the information every quarter.

The measure also required that the Mayor’s Office explain why each noncompetitive contract was approved and whether future contracts for similar services are anticipated to close out without a bidding process.

Miami Today first flagged the report Tuesday.

Levine Cava’s report featured analyses by the county’s Strategic Procurement Department, which also reviewed and projected noncompetitive awards for 2024 requiring BCC approval. Through early June, the Department said there were 27 such awards and modifications anticipated this year either as new contracts, replacement contracts or modifications to existing ones.

Among them: a $250 million contract for advanced Water and Sewer Department metering infrastructure, $80 million for local telecommunication services and $91.5 million for a curbside recycling collection program that the Mayor’s Office said was expected to be replaced by a competitively sourced vendor the next time around.

Altogether, Miami-Dade has 1,786 active contracts for outsourced goods and services worth a combined $20.9 billion. Of that total, 1,553 (88%) were established after a competitive bidding process and 215 (12%) were not. The competitive contracts total $19.86 billion (95%) compared to $1.04 billion (5%) noncompetitive.

The Mayor holds authority to approve noncompetitive contracts valued at $250,000 or less.

Levine Cava noted in her report that it is impossible for the Strategic Procurement Department to forecast the number of noncompetitive actions requested of the BCC with complete accuracy.

She also asked Commissioners to amend the ordinance so that future reports are due annually rather than quarterly.

Post Views: 0

Jesse Scheckner

Jesse Scheckner has covered South Florida with a focus on Miami-Dade County since 2012. His work has been recognized by the Hearst Foundation, Society of Professional Journalists, Florida Society of News Editors, Florida MMA Awards and Miami New Times. Email him at [email protected] and follow him on Twitter @JesseScheckner.

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousPat Williams, who brought the Magic to Orlando, dies at 84

nextFlorida's new weekly unemployment claims jump for first time in over a month

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Drew Dixon, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Cole Pepper, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Drew Wilson, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Categories