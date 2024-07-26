What the Rays received in Randy Arozarena trade

In a surprising midseason move, the Tampa Bay Rays traded outfielder Randy Arozarena to the Seattle Mariners for two prospects, outfielder Aidan Smith and pitcher Brody Hopkins, and a player to be named later.

Arozarena, 29, had been struggling at the plate this season. His .211 batting average was more than 40 points below his career average. His slugging percentage, on base percentage, OPS, and OPS+ are all tracking toward career lows. However, after a slow start, the 2021 American League Rookie of the Year has been hitting better lately. Since May 5, Arozarena was batting .249 with 11 home runs.

Smith turned 20 on July 23 and has been playing with Modesto of the Class-A California League. He is hitting .284 with nine home runs and 42 runs batted in. He is two years younger than the average age in the league. MLB.com rated Smith as the 12th-best prospect now in the Tampa Bay system.

Hopkins, 22, has a 4-3 record with a 2.90 ERA for Modesto, his first year in the minor leagues after being drafted by the Mariners out of Winthrop. He is well regarded as a future major leaguer. He was listed by MLB.com as the sixth-best prospect now in the Tampa Bay chain.

So who won the trade?

Both teams entered Friday’s games just above .500. The Mariners are 53-51, a game behind the Houston Astros in the American League West and 3.5 games back in the wild-card race. Tampa Bay is 52-51, 9.5 games out in the American League East and four games back in the wild-card race.

Seattle’s move was motivated by a desire to compete for the division this season. Arozarena is eligible for arbitration after this season and next season.

The move signals a change in focus for the Rays, who traditionally have developed players in their minor league system more often than acquiring veterans in big-dollar signings. It remains to be seen if Smith and Hopkins get any major league experience or are moved up in the minors this season. Typically, A-ball players don’t get called up to the big leagues.