July 26, 2024
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

What the Rays received in Randy Arozarena trade
Image via AP.

Cole PepperJuly 26, 20243min0

Related Articles

APoliticalHeadlines

Florida’s new unemployment claims drop for fifth time out of 6 past weeks

APolitical

Bucs, Dolphins, Jaguars open training camps with playoff hopes

APoliticalHeadlines

Monday breaks the record for the hottest day ever on Earth

Randy Arozarena
Who won the trade?

In a surprising midseason move, the Tampa Bay Rays traded outfielder Randy Arozarena to the Seattle Mariners for two prospects, outfielder Aidan Smith and pitcher Brody Hopkins, and a player to be named later.

Arozarena, 29, had been struggling at the plate this season. His .211 batting average was more than 40 points below his career average. His slugging percentage, on base percentage, OPS, and OPS+ are all tracking toward career lows. However, after a slow start, the 2021 American League Rookie of the Year has been hitting better lately. Since May 5, Arozarena was batting .249 with 11 home runs.

Smith turned 20 on July 23 and has been playing with Modesto of the Class-A California League. He is hitting .284 with nine home runs and 42 runs batted in. He is two years younger than the average age in the league. MLB.com rated Smith as the 12th-best prospect now in the Tampa Bay system.

Hopkins, 22, has a 4-3 record with a 2.90 ERA for Modesto, his first year in the minor leagues after being drafted by the Mariners out of Winthrop. He is well regarded as a future major leaguer. He was listed by MLB.com as the sixth-best prospect now in the Tampa Bay chain.

So who won the trade?

Both teams entered Friday’s games just above .500. The Mariners are 53-51, a game behind the Houston Astros in the American League West and 3.5 games back in the wild-card race. Tampa Bay is 52-51, 9.5 games out in the American League East and four games back in the wild-card race.

Seattle’s move was motivated by a desire to compete for the division this season. Arozarena is eligible for arbitration after this season and next season.

The move signals a change in focus for the Rays, who traditionally have developed players in their minor league system more often than acquiring veterans in big-dollar signings. It remains to be seen if Smith and Hopkins get any major league experience or are moved up in the minors this season. Typically, A-ball players don’t get called up to the big leagues.

Post Views: 0

Cole Pepper

Cole Pepper has covered professional, college and high school sports in Florida since 1996. Originally from the Kansas City area, Pepper came to Jacksonville to launch a sports radio station, the first step in a career that has included work in radio, television, and online reporting. He was the studio host for the Jaguars radio network for 15 seasons and now consults for JAX USL, the group bringing professional men's and women's soccer to northeast Florida. You can reach Cole at [email protected] or on Twitter @ColePepper

VIEW ALL POSTS

previous‘I love you, brother’: Madison Cawthorn backs Mario Knapp for Miami-Dade Sheriff

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Drew Dixon, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Cole Pepper, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Drew Wilson, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Categories