July 29, 2024
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Media and business veterans form own PR consulting firm in Jacksonville
Action News Jax anchor John Bachman is partnering with Matt Galnor to start a new PR firm in Jacksonville.

Drew DixonJuly 29, 20243min0

Related Articles

HeadlinesSt. Pete

Lindsay Cross internal poll shows her overperforming top of ticket, voter registration trends

HeadlinesOrlando

Disney Springs hotel’s tax assessment is ‘excessive’ and ‘unrealistic,’ Disney argues in lawsuit

FederalHeadlines

3 Florida lawmakers appointed to Special Committee investigating assassination attempt on Donald Trump

Bachman headshot
Content creation, crisis management and strategic communications will be main focus of new company.

Two veteran media figures in Jacksonville are breaking away from their respective institutions to form their own public relations and crisis management firm.

John Bachman, main anchor and reporter for Action News Jax, WJAX, CBS 47TV and WFOX FOX 30TV, is joining Matt Galnor, who was the spokesman for JAX Chamber for about the past decade. The two  have launched their own firm, Bachman Galnor Communications, which officially kicked off on Monday.

“Jacksonville has become home for my family and I always knew whatever I chose to do after television, it’d be right here,” said Bachman, who has been in broadcast news for 27 years and worked in Atlanta prior to arriving in Jacksonville. “I’ve been telling stories of the people of Northeast Florida for 10 years and I’m excited to continue to do so, just in a different role.”

Galnor is no stranger to journalism and was a reporter in both Michigan and at the Jacksonville-based Florida Times-Union newspaper from 2001 for about a decade before transitioning into public relations for University of Florida Health medical facilities in Jacksonville. Then he pivoted to spokesman for JAX Chamber where he’s been the voice and words behind the business advocacy organization.

“Working with companies of all sizes at the Chamber for the last 10 years has led me to wanting to build something from the ground up,” Galnor said. “We think we bring a unique combination of skills to the market and look forward to working with organizations to tell their stories and grow.”

The new company will focus on content creation, crisis management strategic plans and audience growth for businesses.

Post Views: 0

Drew Dixon

Drew Dixon is a journalist of 40 years who has reported in print and broadcast throughout Florida, starting in Ohio in the 1980s. He is also an adjunct professor of philosophy and ethics at three colleges, Jacksonville University, University of North Florida and Florida State College at Jacksonville. You can reach him at [email protected].

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousLight on cash, Sabrina Bousbar touts ground game in CD 13 Democratic battle

nextDonald Trump, Kamala Harris enter 99-day sprint to decide an election that has suddenly transformed

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Drew Dixon, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Cole Pepper, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Drew Wilson, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Categories