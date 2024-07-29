Media and business veterans form own PR consulting firm in Jacksonville

Two veteran media figures in Jacksonville are breaking away from their respective institutions to form their own public relations and crisis management firm.

John Bachman, main anchor and reporter for Action News Jax, WJAX, CBS 47TV and WFOX FOX 30TV, is joining Matt Galnor, who was the spokesman for JAX Chamber for about the past decade. The two have launched their own firm, Bachman Galnor Communications, which officially kicked off on Monday.

“Jacksonville has become home for my family and I always knew whatever I chose to do after television, it’d be right here,” said Bachman, who has been in broadcast news for 27 years and worked in Atlanta prior to arriving in Jacksonville. “I’ve been telling stories of the people of Northeast Florida for 10 years and I’m excited to continue to do so, just in a different role.”

Galnor is no stranger to journalism and was a reporter in both Michigan and at the Jacksonville-based Florida Times-Union newspaper from 2001 for about a decade before transitioning into public relations for University of Florida Health medical facilities in Jacksonville. Then he pivoted to spokesman for JAX Chamber where he’s been the voice and words behind the business advocacy organization.

“Working with companies of all sizes at the Chamber for the last 10 years has led me to wanting to build something from the ground up,” Galnor said. “We think we bring a unique combination of skills to the market and look forward to working with organizations to tell their stories and grow.”

The new company will focus on content creation, crisis management strategic plans and audience growth for businesses.