Gov. DeSantis declares emergency throughout most of Florida as tropical depression looms

Gov. Ron DeSantis has issued an emergency order for most of the state as a predicted tropical depression approaches and could cause dangerous weather.

DeSantis’ executive order affects 54 of Florida’s 67 counties. It warned that heavy rains over the next seven days could cause “flash flooding, river flooding, coastal flooding, erosion, and gusty winds. The Governor warned that power outages could also be possible from downed trees and power lines.

“These conditions could damage the operational capability of critical infrastructure to include major interstates and roadways, bridges, airports, schools, hospitals, power grids, and other critical infrastructure,” the executive order said.

The full list of Florida counties affected under the emergency order are: Alachua, Baker, Bay, Bradford, Calhoun, Charlotte, Citrus, Clay, Collier, Columbia, Dixie, Duval, Escambia, Flagler, Franklin, Gadsden, Gilchrist, Gulf, Hamilton, Hernando, Hillsborough, Holmes, Jackson, Jefferson, Lafayette, Lake, Lee, Leon, Levy, Liberty, Madison, Manatee, Marion, Monroe, Nassau, Okaloosa, Orange, Osceola, Pasco, Pinellas, Polk, Putnam, Santa Rosa, Sarasota, Seminole, St. Johns, Sumter, Suwannee, Taylor, Union, Volusia, Wakulla, Walton, and Washington counties.

The source of the approaching bad weather is a tropical wave that’s been named Invest 97L.

The tropical wave is “producing a large area of disorganized showers and thunderstorms over Hispaniola, Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands,” DeSantis’ executive order said. “Based on meteorological reports, highly conducive environmental conditions are forecast to organize and develop Invest 97L into a tropical depression over the weekend and early next week over the eastern Gulf of Mexico near the Florida Peninsula.”

With the executive order in place, the state can receive federal assistance and can direct all state, regional, and local governmental agencies, including law enforcement, to send personnel to help with the recovery. The state also has the power to suspend rules that impede the recovery from the storm.

For Floridians, it’s a reminder that hurricane season began in June and runs until Nov. 30.