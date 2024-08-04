Jags and Bucs have among the NFL’s worst players on the road when driving

Having a National Football League team in a city can be a big boost to profile, culture and publicity. But sometimes the players can cause trouble themselves and two out the three NFL franchises in Florida have some issues when it comes to those players driving on roads.

A new study by the Dolman Law Group shows two out of the three NFL Franchises in the Sunshine State have players that have problems when getting behind the wheel of a vehicle. The analysis was part of a campaign for August and Traffic Awareness Month.

The Dolman Law Group looked at the number of traffic arrests among NFL players in the past 20 years and came up with a ranking and a top 10 list of the worst franchises with players getting busted on the road. The Jacksonville Jaguars are the worst franchise when it comes to players getting arrested for road violations.

According to the Dolman Law Group study, Jacksonville Jaguars players “are the most dangerous drivers in the NFL.”

The study showed 25 Jaguars players were arrested on driving offenses since 2004. That tops the list of any other NFL team.

Those arrests included “reckless driving, disorderly conduct, DUI, possession of illegal firearms, drugs and even eluding the police. The 25 offenses are 99% above the team average of 12% of offenders. There have been 405 driving offenders overall in the NFL in the past 20 years.”

The Denver Broncos were ranked second for worst traffic offences by players with 24 traffic arrests in the past two decades. The Minnesota Vikings were ranked third with 20 traffic arrests and then the Tampa Bay Buccaneers came in fourth with 18 players arrested on traffic offenses in the last 20 years.

“The Buccaneers have had 18 driving offenders in the past 20 years, which is 43.28% above average. The most recent offender was Travis Jonsen in 2022, and Jaydon Mickens before that in 2021,” the report stated.

The third NFL franchise in Florida, the Mami Dolphins, did not make the top 10 list of NLF teams with the most egregious driving players. The law firm used a database that tracks arrests of NFL players to compile the list of worst drivers in the league.

The NFL team with the safest roster of players when it comes to driving is the Philadelphia Eagles, according to the study.