August 4, 2024
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Jags and Bucs have among the NFL’s worst players on the road when driving
Jaguars have more players arrested on driving charges than any other NFL team in the past two decades. Image via AP.

Drew DixonAugust 4, 20244min0

Related Articles

APoliticalHeadlines

Debby lingering off coast of Tampa, taking aim at Big Bend Monday morning

APoliticalHeadlines

Half a dozen attorneys disbarred from practicing law in Florida

HeadlinesUniversities

University of Florida has financial performance upgraded by S&P

image4
The Philadelphia Eagles have the most safe drivers on their roster.

Having a National Football League team in a city can be a big boost to profile, culture and publicity. But sometimes the players can cause trouble themselves and two out the three NFL franchises in Florida have some issues when it comes to those players driving on roads.

A new study by the Dolman Law Group shows two out of the three NFL Franchises in the Sunshine State have players that have problems when getting behind the wheel of a vehicle. The analysis was part of a campaign for August and Traffic Awareness Month.

The Dolman Law Group looked at the number of traffic arrests among NFL players in the past 20 years and came up with a ranking and a top 10 list of the worst franchises with players getting busted on the road. The Jacksonville Jaguars are the worst franchise when it comes to players getting arrested for road violations.

According to the Dolman Law Group study, Jacksonville Jaguars players “are the most dangerous drivers in the NFL.”

The study showed 25 Jaguars players were arrested on driving offenses since 2004. That tops the list of any other NFL team.

Those arrests included “reckless driving, disorderly conduct, DUI, possession of illegal firearms, drugs and even eluding the police. The 25 offenses are 99% above the team average of 12% of offenders. There have been 405 driving offenders overall in the NFL in the past 20 years.”

The Denver Broncos were ranked second for worst traffic offences by players with 24 traffic arrests in the past two decades. The Minnesota Vikings were ranked third with 20 traffic arrests and then the Tampa Bay Buccaneers came in fourth with 18 players arrested on traffic offenses in the last 20 years.

“The Buccaneers have had 18 driving offenders in the past 20 years, which is 43.28% above average. The most recent offender was Travis Jonsen in 2022, and Jaydon Mickens before that in 2021,” the report stated.

The third NFL franchise in Florida, the Mami Dolphins, did not make the top 10 list of NLF teams with  the most egregious driving players. The law firm used a database that tracks arrests of NFL players to compile the list of worst drivers in the league.

The NFL team with the safest roster of players when it comes to driving is the Philadelphia Eagles, according to the study.

Post Views: 0

Drew Dixon

Drew Dixon is a journalist of 40 years who has reported in print and broadcast throughout Florida, starting in Ohio in the 1980s. He is also an adjunct professor of philosophy and ethics at three colleges, Jacksonville University, University of North Florida and Florida State College at Jacksonville. You can reach him at [email protected].

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousDebby lingering off coast of Tampa, taking aim at Big Bend Monday morning

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Drew Dixon, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Cole Pepper, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Drew Wilson, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Categories