Jeannette Nunez claims business victory after securing French aerospace manufacturing facility for Florida

Fresh off a junket to the United Kingdom with aerospace business leaders, Florida Lt. Gov. Jeanette Nuñez is touting her inroads in expanding the industry’s presence in the Sunshine State.

Nuñez attended the Farnborough International Air Show in the U.K. between June 22 and June 26, lobbied for enhanced aerospace and aviation business partnerships, and attended the event with Florida Commerce Secretary J. Alex Kelly, Florida Department of Transportation Secretary Jared Perdue, and Space Florida President and CEO Rob Long.

Nuñez said one of the main accomplishments from the business lobbying trip was securing a manufacturing facility in Florida with aviation company Aura Aero Inc. The French-based aerospace firm committed to building a 500,000-square-foot aerospace manufacturing and assembly plant in Daytona Beach.

“Florida’s aerospace and aviation industry remains a pillar of our state’s economy, with more than 640 aerospace establishments, 2,000 aviation establishments, 19 commercial service airports, three spaceport facilities, 130 public-use airports and 20 major military installations,” said Nuñez. “I was honored to attend this year’s Farnborough International Air Show, along with our delegation of more than 30 Florida manufacturing companies and partners, to prove, once again, how Florida continues to lead the nation.”

The Aura Aero manufacturing facility is rooted in a partnership with Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University, which has a research park in Daytona Beach. Officials expect the facility will generate 1,030 jobs, with salaries of about $73,000 annually.

The French company’s leaders acknowledged that they couldn’t resist the Florida collaboration after the lobbying effort from state leaders.

“We are thrilled to unveil Aura Aero’s expansion in the USA with the development of our industrial footprint in Florida,” said Aura Aero CEO Jérémy Caussade. “Supported by the State of Florida, Select Florida, and our partner Embry-Riddle, we have the perfect ecosystem to bring a new generation of aircraft to our American customers.”

Perdue said the agreement was a significant victory for Florida’s aerospace industry.

“This is truly exciting news for our great state and the transportation industry. Florida continues to be a leader in transportation because of the persistent effort to stay on the cutting edge of technology and advancements to strengthen our economy now and in the future,” said Perdue. “We are grateful for the tremendous leadership in Florida from Gov. Ron DeSantis and Lt. Gov. Nuñez, as well as for the strong partnerships with other state agencies and industry partners who work tirelessly to bring great value like this to the Sunshine State.”