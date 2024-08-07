August 7, 2024
Angie Nixon’s legislative record subject of mystery rap as HD 13 Primary approaches. What does the legislator think of the song?

A.G. Gancarski

Angie Nixon rap video still
Nixon's opponent says her campaign isn't responsible.

It may have a good beat and you might be able to dance to it, but a new video attacking a member of the House from Jacksonville is not hitting with either the incumbent or her opponent in the Aug. 20 Primary.

The rap clip comes in just shy of two minutes, with a male vocalist taking issue with Rep. Angie Nixon, her appropriations getting “nixed” and “killed” by line-item vetoes, and her bills not passing generally. The lyrics are interspersed with shots of headlines spotlighting her opposition to Israel’s military operation in Gaza and protesting on the House floor.

“You got to go low because you’re scared,” the rapper claims. “Ain’t got no bills because they’re all dead.”

Nixon, a second-term legislator from Duval County, offered a review of the video sent to us from someone who calls himself “Dave Gillis,” blaming it on Primary opponent Brenda Priestly Jackson’s campaign, an assertion Priestly Jackson refutes.

Nixon claims a campaign worker of Priestly Jackson’s she alleges made the video should “spend more time strategizing and helping her reach voters instead of dropping diss tracks.””

“The fact that corporations and groups like the Florida Chamber are funding the release and distribution of this is an insult to the intelligence of voters. They’re making a mockery of the pain caused by Ron DeSantis and others in power,” Nixon said Wednesday. “We need true articulation and conversation about policy and constituency services, not wack diss records with half truths and crappy beats.”

“BPJ and her team … it’s evident #TheyNotLikeUs,” Nixon added. “We are actually doing the work. Not just during election season. And as the piss poor rapper stated on this horribly produced record, their campaign should be prepared to get Nix’d August 20th. I don’t have time for games. I’m actually working.”

Priestly Jackson says the video is “unfortunate.”

“It’s not authorized by my campaign and I didn’t release or request it. I’m running on my record AG, not diss tracks and denigrating others,” says the former member of the Jacksonville City Council and Duval County School Board.

At this writing, Nixon appears better positioned for the stretch run in the western Duval County district, with roughly $35,000 on hand between her campaign account and her Helping Florida Families Flourish political committee.

Priestly Jackson has roughly $5,000 to spend between her campaign account and her ECO, Priestly Jackson for Neighbors.

A.G. Gancarski

A.G. Gancarski has been the Northeast Florida correspondent for Florida Politics since 2014. He writes for the New York Post and National Review also, with previous work in the American Conservative and Washington Times and a 15+ year run as a columnist in Folio Weekly. He can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter: @AGGancarski

Categories