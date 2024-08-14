Social Security Works backs Debbie Mucarsel-Powell on popular program’s anniversary

On Social Security’s 89th anniversary, a PAC dedicated to preserving the program endorsed former U.S. Rep. Debbie Mucarsel-Powell’s Senate campaign.

The Social Security Works PAC said the Miami-Dade Democrat will be the best person to challenge U.S. Sen. Rick Scott’s record on the issue.

Jon “Bowzer” Bauman, President of the PAC, took a shot at the Republican incumbent, decrying him as an opponent to the popular program. He referenced Scott’s private sector record, when he led Columbia/HCA at a time the company received a $1.7 billion Medicare fraud fine, the largest ever levied at the time.

“Rick Scott is a thief who came up with a specific plan to end Social Security and Medicare as we know them,” Bauman said. “Rick Scott presided over the biggest Medicare fraud in history when he was CEO of Columbia/HCA. In the Senate, he voted against Medicare negotiating for lower drug costs, against $35 insulin, and he has a 0% rating from the Alliance for Retired Americans in 2023.”

The timing of the endorsement comes days ahead of an Aug. 20 Democratic Primary in Florida, when voters will choose the nominee to face Scott in November. Bauman made clear he considered Mucarsel-Powell the best option available.

“Debbie Mucarsel-Powell has pledged to protect and expand Social Security and Medicare and will fight to lower drug prices for Floridians,” he said. “There is only one candidate in this race who can be trusted to stand up for seniors, and it’s Debbie Mucarsel-Powell.”

The Democratic candidate embraced the support and promised to defend Social Security from any attacks if she wins a seat in the Senate.

“I am incredibly honored to earn the support of Social Security Works PAC,” Mucarsel-Powell said.

“As the primary caretaker for my mother, I know firsthand what a critical lifeline Medicare and Social Security is for our seniors. While Rick Scott wrote the plan to defund Medicare and Social Security, I’ve worked my entire career to protect seniors’ earned benefits. Allowing Rick Scott to gut these bedrock programs and send senior poverty rates skyrocketing is not an option, and if elected, I will keep working to strengthen Social Security and Medicare.”