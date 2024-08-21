August 21, 2024
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Ron DeSantis says Kamala Harris economic proposals would hit Florida ‘really hard’

A.G. GancarskiAugust 21, 20243min7

Related Articles

HeadlinesSt. Pete

Bruce Rector backs Chris Scherer to provide ‘bold leadership’ on Pinellas County Commission

HeadlinesSouth Florida

Tuesday’s Primary was a good night for Miami-Dade incumbents. Here are the results

2024 - Down BallotHeadlines

AFP Action FL-backed candidates won in 11 of 12 Republican Primary contests

DeSantis Harris
'I can tell you if they do that, we're going to end up having bread lines to be able to get food at the supermarket.'

Gov. Ron DeSantis is arguing that Kamala Harris’ economic proposals would drive America into a depression and that “Florida would be hit really hard” by stacked federal taxes on home sales, blasting the “truly insane” concept of “taxing unrealized gains” as “a truly imbecilic and insane policy.”

“We have had people whose homes have gone up in value a lot over the last five years. Whatever your house has gone up, you’d have to write a check for 25% of that,” DeSantis said.

“By the way, after you do all that, when you actually go to sell your home, what are they going to charge you then? 44.6% on that capital gain if you made money on selling your home.”

DeSantis said that under a President Harris, people would “buy a house for $500,000 and then the next year it’s gone up to $550,000 and then they capture that gain and you’ve got to write a check for a portion of that and just send the check to the government.”

People would not be able to “scrounge up all that money,” he added while in Sarasota Wednesday.

Harris also proposed the “first ever federal ban on price gouging on food” Friday during her economic proposals, and DeSantis denounced that as well.

“I can tell you if they do that, we’re going to end up having bread lines to be able to get food at the supermarket,” DeSantis said, arguing that federal “borrowing and spending” and sticky interest rates were the real issues with the economy.

DeSantis also said Harris’ position far exceeds any socialist ideas from recent previous Democratic candidates for President.

“I opposed whatever Hillary Clinton was selling in 2016, Barack Obama … (but) none of them ever did anything or tried to do anything that would be this destructive,” DeSantis said regarding the Democratic nominee’s economic agenda.

__

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Post Views: 0

A.G. Gancarski

A.G. Gancarski has been the Northeast Florida correspondent for Florida Politics since 2014. He writes for the New York Post and National Review also, with previous work in the American Conservative and Washington Times and a 15+ year run as a columnist in Folio Weekly. He can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter: @AGGancarski

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousWalletHub study: Florida is the second-best state to live in

nextGovernment: U.S. economy added 818,000 fewer jobs than first reported in year that ended in March

7 comments

  • PeterH

    August 21, 2024 at 12:05 pm

    Hand wringing, fear mongering and conspiracy theories before a policy is fully developed and implemented is all Republicans have left.

    Reply

    • Day 31

      August 21, 2024 at 12:12 pm

      Who determines price gouging? She is part of the current administration that has ramped up inflation in the first place. Now she is going to do something about it on day one. Hilarious. Her proposals, that she has yet to defend with any media outlets, will simply add more fuel to the inflation fire that she and Joe created.

      Reply

      • Michael K

        August 21, 2024 at 12:22 pm

        Ask Ashley Moody: She determines who is price gouging in Florida.

        Reply

      • Yrral

        August 21, 2024 at 12:35 pm

        The government do not tell you how to spend your money, maybe by stopping giving Trump political handouts,you would have some money

        Reply

      • Recovering Republican

        August 21, 2024 at 12:55 pm

        “She is part of the current administration that has ramped up inflation in the first place.”

        Have a source for this, chief? Because inflation has been a worldwide issue since Covid, and the United States has seen the lowest rate of inflation in the Western World over the last 4 years.

        Reply

      • Dont Say FLA

        August 21, 2024 at 1:19 pm

        What was that again? You were thanking the Biden Harris administration for avoiding the Turnip Truck Depression, reducing severity to some inflation, and even that’s better at just 2.9% Right-o, that’s what I thought you said!

        Reply

  • Michael K

    August 21, 2024 at 12:30 pm

    Yap yap yap. Fear, fear, fear. doom, gloom, woke.

    This is from the man who stupidly refuses to expand Medicaid, and is currently refusing federal assistance, and allowing children in Florida to go hungry.

    Think again of you think Ron DeSantis cares about anyone but himself and his billionaire donors.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Drew Dixon, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Cole Pepper, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Drew Wilson, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Categories