Ron DeSantis says Kamala Harris economic proposals would hit Florida ‘really hard’

Gov. Ron DeSantis is arguing that Kamala Harris’ economic proposals would drive America into a depression and that “Florida would be hit really hard” by stacked federal taxes on home sales, blasting the “truly insane” concept of “taxing unrealized gains” as “a truly imbecilic and insane policy.”
“We have had people whose homes have gone up in value a lot over the last five years. Whatever your house has gone up, you’d have to write a check for 25% of that,” DeSantis said.
“By the way, after you do all that, when you actually go to sell your home, what are they going to charge you then? 44.6% on that capital gain if you made money on selling your home.”
DeSantis said that under a President Harris, people would “buy a house for $500,000 and then the next year it’s gone up to $550,000 and then they capture that gain and you’ve got to write a check for a portion of that and just send the check to the government.”
People would not be able to “scrounge up all that money,” he added while in Sarasota Wednesday.
Harris also proposed the “first ever federal ban on price gouging on food” Friday during her economic proposals, and DeSantis denounced that as well.
“I can tell you if they do that, we’re going to end up having bread lines to be able to get food at the supermarket,” DeSantis said, arguing that federal “borrowing and spending” and sticky interest rates were the real issues with the economy.
DeSantis also said Harris’ position far exceeds any socialist ideas from recent previous Democratic candidates for President.
“I opposed whatever Hillary Clinton was selling in 2016, Barack Obama … (but) none of them ever did anything or tried to do anything that would be this destructive,” DeSantis said regarding the Democratic nominee’s economic agenda.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
7 comments
PeterH
August 21, 2024 at 12:05 pm
Hand wringing, fear mongering and conspiracy theories before a policy is fully developed and implemented is all Republicans have left.
Day 31
August 21, 2024 at 12:12 pm
Who determines price gouging? She is part of the current administration that has ramped up inflation in the first place. Now she is going to do something about it on day one. Hilarious. Her proposals, that she has yet to defend with any media outlets, will simply add more fuel to the inflation fire that she and Joe created.
Michael K
August 21, 2024 at 12:22 pm
Ask Ashley Moody: She determines who is price gouging in Florida.
Yrral
August 21, 2024 at 12:35 pm
The government do not tell you how to spend your money, maybe by stopping giving Trump political handouts,you would have some money
Recovering Republican
August 21, 2024 at 12:55 pm
“She is part of the current administration that has ramped up inflation in the first place.”
Have a source for this, chief? Because inflation has been a worldwide issue since Covid, and the United States has seen the lowest rate of inflation in the Western World over the last 4 years.
Dont Say FLA
August 21, 2024 at 1:19 pm
What was that again? You were thanking the Biden Harris administration for avoiding the Turnip Truck Depression, reducing severity to some inflation, and even that’s better at just 2.9% Right-o, that’s what I thought you said!
Michael K
August 21, 2024 at 12:30 pm
Yap yap yap. Fear, fear, fear. doom, gloom, woke.
This is from the man who stupidly refuses to expand Medicaid, and is currently refusing federal assistance, and allowing children in Florida to go hungry.
Think again of you think Ron DeSantis cares about anyone but himself and his billionaire donors.