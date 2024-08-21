Ron DeSantis says Kamala Harris economic proposals would hit Florida ‘really hard’

Gov. Ron DeSantis is arguing that Kamala Harris’ economic proposals would drive America into a depression and that “Florida would be hit really hard” by stacked federal taxes on home sales, blasting the “truly insane” concept of “taxing unrealized gains” as “a truly imbecilic and insane policy.”

“We have had people whose homes have gone up in value a lot over the last five years. Whatever your house has gone up, you’d have to write a check for 25% of that,” DeSantis said.

“By the way, after you do all that, when you actually go to sell your home, what are they going to charge you then? 44.6% on that capital gain if you made money on selling your home.”

DeSantis said that under a President Harris, people would “buy a house for $500,000 and then the next year it’s gone up to $550,000 and then they capture that gain and you’ve got to write a check for a portion of that and just send the check to the government.”

People would not be able to “scrounge up all that money,” he added while in Sarasota Wednesday.

Harris also proposed the “first ever federal ban on price gouging on food” Friday during her economic proposals, and DeSantis denounced that as well.

“I can tell you if they do that, we’re going to end up having bread lines to be able to get food at the supermarket,” DeSantis said, arguing that federal “borrowing and spending” and sticky interest rates were the real issues with the economy.

DeSantis also said Harris’ position far exceeds any socialist ideas from recent previous Democratic candidates for President.

“I opposed whatever Hillary Clinton was selling in 2016, Barack Obama … (but) none of them ever did anything or tried to do anything that would be this destructive,” DeSantis said regarding the Democratic nominee’s economic agenda.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.