Melanie Brown-Woofter: National Overdose Awareness Day can help teach you how to save a life

100,000. That’s the number of people who fill large college football stadiums on game day. It’s also the number of Americans who die of a drug overdose every year. Tragically, the vast majority of those deaths are due to fentanyl, and almost all can be avoided.

Aug. 31 is National Overdose Awareness Day — a day for advocates to come together and raise awareness of the fact that overdose deaths are preventable. It is a day when families and individuals are encouraged to check in on someone who has been impacted by substance use, encourage someone struggling to reach out for help, and offer support to someone who has lost a loved one due to an overdose.

Although Florida is seeing drug-related deaths decline, we need to remain vigilant in battling the overdose epidemic. One life lost to an overdose is one too many.

According to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement interim report, in the first six months of 2023, Florida experienced a:

— 7% decrease in total drug-related deaths.

— 10% decrease in deaths caused by fentanyl.

— 10% decrease in opioid-caused deaths.

The Florida Behavioral Health Association and its 70-plus community mental health and substance use providers stand ready to help Floridians who may be struggling and who need to be connected with services.

Prevention, education and treatment are key to ending this epidemic. We also know that increasing access to lifesaving medicines, such as Naloxone reduces overdose deaths. Naloxone is a powerful tool used to revive someone who has stopped breathing due to an opioid overdose. There are local distribution centers in most communities where free kits are available.

In addition, a majority of local Recovery Community Organizations (RCOs) offer free Naloxone education classes.

Thankfully, many law enforcement officers as well as EMS first responders now carry Naloxone. But anyone, regardless of professional training, can help prevent an overdose death. Learn the signs of a drug overdose — nausea and vomiting, cold and clammy skin, as well as blue-colored lips and reduced or loss of consciousness.

If you see someone exhibiting these symptoms, call 911 immediately.

We can end drug overdoses by helping people get the treatment they need. Florida Behavioral Health Association community providers have resources available and trained professionals who want to help end the opioid epidemic. Join us as we strive to end the overdose epidemic. If you or a loved one is struggling with a substance use disorder, there is help available. The Florida Department of Children and Families developed isavefl.com to help connect Floridians with overdose prevention information. In addition, the Attorney General created and launched a one-stop shop, DoseofRealityFL.com.

___

Melanie Brown-Woofter is the President and CEO of the Florida Behavioral Health Association.