September 25, 2024
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

UF, Santa Fe College cancel classes for Thursday, close campuses
Image via Fresh Take Florida.

Fresh Take FloridaSeptember 25, 20242min0

Related Articles

APoliticalHeadlines

Busch Gardens Tampa Bay is closing while Disney World, Universal stay mostly open

APoliticalHeadlines

Hurricane Helene forecasts predict life-threatening stormsurge, preparations should be completed today

HeadlinesTampa Bay

‘No stranger to hurricanes’ — Tampa Electric ready to take on Helene

University of Florida UF
UF expects to resume classes Friday.

The University of Florida (UF) and nearby Santa Fe College have announced they are canceling classes for Thursday and shutting down their campuses. UF said its main campus in Gainesville would close starting at 12:01 am Thursday due to Hurricane Helene.

UF said all academic and student-related activities, including online classes and exams, will also be canceled during that time. The school said students who live in residence halls on campus should plan to shelter in place within their residence hall. The campus dining halls will continue to serve food during the storm.

UF said its campus will reopen and classes resume Friday at 7 a.m.

Santa Fe College said its campus will remain closed Thursday and Friday to support the safety and well-being of students and employees.

Unlike UF, the Santa Fe campus will remain closed to assess damage after the hurricane has passed, they said.

“The college is announcing this closure to provide students and employees with the opportunity to prepare before the storm and to assess any potential damage once it has passed,” the school said in a statement.

___

This story was produced by Fresh Take Florida, a news service of the University of Florida College of Journalism and Communications. The reporter can be reached at [email protected]. You can donate to support our students here.

Post Views: 0

Fresh Take Florida

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousUSF cancels classes, closes campus

nextMore Florida counties update evacuation orders

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Drew Dixon, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, William March, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Cole Pepper, Jesse Scheckner, Drew Wilson, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Categories

Helene reaches hurricane strength, forecasts predict life-threatening stormsurge

This is default text for notification bar
Learn more