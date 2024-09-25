UF, Santa Fe College cancel classes for Thursday, close campuses

The University of Florida (UF) and nearby Santa Fe College have announced they are canceling classes for Thursday and shutting down their campuses. UF said its main campus in Gainesville would close starting at 12:01 am Thursday due to Hurricane Helene.

UF said all academic and student-related activities, including online classes and exams, will also be canceled during that time. The school said students who live in residence halls on campus should plan to shelter in place within their residence hall. The campus dining halls will continue to serve food during the storm.

UF said its campus will reopen and classes resume Friday at 7 a.m.

Santa Fe College said its campus will remain closed Thursday and Friday to support the safety and well-being of students and employees.

Unlike UF, the Santa Fe campus will remain closed to assess damage after the hurricane has passed, they said.

“The college is announcing this closure to provide students and employees with the opportunity to prepare before the storm and to assess any potential damage once it has passed,” the school said in a statement.

___

This story was produced by Fresh Take Florida, a news service of the University of Florida College of Journalism and Communications. The reporter can be reached at [email protected]. You can donate to support our students here.