Delegation for 9.27.24: Clobbered — spending spree — early detection — active plan — RAREity

Helene hits

Florida’s Big Bend woke up Friday morning in a post-Hurricane Helene world.

But even before the storm landed as a Category 4 hurricane, members of Florida’s congressional delegation began focusing on its aftermath.

Republican Sens. Marco Rubio and Rick Scott sent a letter to President Joe Biden on Sept. 23 urging a pre-landfall emergency declaration in all counties at risk of hurricane damage. Scott left Washington for in-person briefings in the Big Bend and Panhandle a day later.

“I’ve been talking to (National Hurricane Center) Director Dr. Michael Brennan and have remained in constant contact with local officials and law enforcement to make sure they have all the resources they need to prepare for and respond to this storm,” Scott said after a briefing in Bronson with Levy County officials. “Families all along our Gulf Coast have to take this seriously.”

Rep. Neal Dunn, a Panama City Republican, also asked the White House for additional federal resources as soon as forecasts showed that a tropical cyclone in the Gulf of Mexico could become a hurricane that struck his district. Florida’s 28-member House delegation signed that letter, showing a bipartisan united front.

“Based on updated forecasts and modeling, the state of Florida is bracing for what could potentially be a very powerful storm,” Dunn said.

On Tuesday, the Democratic President granted an early request from Florida lawmakers by issuing a declaration order in 41 of Florida’s 67 counties, as identified by Gov. Ron DeSantis in his original request. Those included Alachua, Bay, Bradford, Calhoun, Charlotte, Citrus, Collier, Columbia, Dixie, Escambia, Franklin, Gadsden, Gilchrist, Gulf, Hamilton, Hernando, Hillsborough, Holmes, Jackson, Jefferson, Lafayette, Lee, Leon, Levy, Liberty, Madison, Manatee, Marion, Monroe, Okaloosa, Pasco, Pinellas, Santa Rosa, Sarasota, Sumter, Suwannee, Taylor, Union, Wakulla, Walton and Washington counties.

Rep. Kat Cammack, a Gainesville Republican, separately sent another letter to Biden after the approval, asking for some counties to receive additional direct assistance. She wants more public assistance for Alachua, Colombia and Marion counties.

“We urge consideration of this expanded pre-landfall declaration to enable Florida to respond to expected heavy wind and rain, flooding, storm surge and tornado activity,” Cammack wrote. ”Many counties projected to be impacted by the storm are recovering from Hurricane Debby, which hit Florida last month. The early authorization will assist our communities by reducing recovery time post-storm.”

The storm ultimately made landfall at 11:10 p.m. Thursday, bringing 140 mph winds and maintaining hurricane strength until the eye of the storm crossed over Valdosta, Georgia.

Early Friday morning, Cammack said she had started to survey the storm’s damage. The hurricane ultimately came ashore some 20 miles from Hurricane Idalia’s landfall just last year. The enormous storm delivered storm surges and wind damage to much of the Gulf Coast and continued to present a storm surge threat on the Atlantic coast even as it moved further north into the southeastern U.S.

Stopgap approved

The Republican-controlled House and Democratic Senate reached a spending deal to keep the government open through the November election. On Wednesday, the House approved a continuing resolution with a 341-82 vote. Every Democrat in the House supported the deal, leaving many members crowing that, once again, the essential functions of governing in the House depended on the minority caucus.

“House Democrats stepped in to provide the votes needed to avoid a government shutdown after extreme MAGA Republicans in Congress refused to pass a budget,” said Rep. Kathy Castor, a Tampa Democrat.

“This is no way to govern, but the last thing Florida families need is a government shutdown as Floridians prepare for Hurricane Helene and its difficult aftermath.”

She called out 11 Florida members who were among 82 “nay” votes on the budget. Those included Reps. Aaron Bean, Gus Bilirakis, Cammack, Byron Donalds, Matt Gaetz, Laurel Lee, Anna Paulina Luna, Cory Mills, Bill Posey, Michael Waltz and Daniel Webster.

Mills, a New Smyrna Beach Republican, said he could not support the bill after Republican leadership dropped the SAVE Act, a demand also to include legislation barring noncitizens from voting in any state.

“I will not support the D.C. addiction to overspending,” he posted on X. “We must bring fiscal sanity back to America and get real results. We must force Schumer to pass H.R. 2 to secure our borders. We must have election integrity to secure our elections.”

However, most House Republicans backed the bill, even if most Florida Republicans did not.

“While this is not the CR that I would have written, it is a tailored and narrow bill that allows the federal government to continue operations through the election,” said Rep. John Rutherford, a Jacksonville Republican. “It does not include the SAVE Act, which would help keep our elections free and fair, but does ensure Americans are not needlessly punished with a costly shutdown that would waste billions of taxpayer dollars.”

The House approval sent the matter to the Senate and Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, where lawmakers passed the bill on a 78-18 vote. Rubio joined with the majority in supporting the bill. Scott missed the vote as he returned to Florida to receive storm briefings.

Screening support

Scott joined Rubio as a co-sponsor for the Medicare Multi-Cancer Early Detection (MCED) Screening Coverage Act (S 2085).

That legislation would allow Medicare coverage and payment for screenings approved by the Food and Drug Administration that can detect many types of cancer with a single blood draw. However, it would only cover those tests deemed appropriate by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services.

In addition to having both of Florida’s Senators on board, 18 Florida House members also count themselves as co-sponsors of the House companion (HR 2407), which has already cleared the House Ways and Means Committee. Republican Rep. Vern Buchanan, who chairs the Ways and Means Health Subcommittee, and Democratic Rep. Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick, CEO of Trinity Health Care Services, were the first Florida Representatives to sign the bipartisan bill.

Active Americans

Make America Great Again? That’s old news. The new move for Florida’s senior Senator is to Make America Active Again (MAAA).

Rubio introduced legislation that would compel elementary schools in the federal school lunch program to require students to exercise in physical education classes for at least 150 minutes a week.

“As public health outcomes increasingly trend in the wrong direction, it is obvious that the elimination of recess and physical education from public school has been a tragic mistake,” Rubio said.

“The habits our public schools instill in our children will carry forward for the rest of their lives, and it should be a priority to promote health and wellness. Every elementary school student in Florida is guaranteed daily recess or PE. With the Make America Active Again Act, we will ensure every child in the United States has the opportunity to participate in physical activity during the school day.”

Only nine states now require recess for elementary school children, including Florida. Still, Florida students actually face greater weight challenges than the average American. Recent estimates are that one in three students are obese or simply overweight.

Adventure out there

The House also passed legislation renaming a Casselberry postal facility. The Live Oaks Boulevard locale will be called the Colonel Joseph William Kittinger II Post Office Building, presuming Biden signs the bill (HR 5867).

The new name recognizes Joseph Kittinger, a Tampa native already honored in the National Aviation Hall of Fame.

“This bill will officially rename the Casselberry Post Office in honor of Colonel Joseph Kittinger, a true American legend from Florida’s 7th Congressional District,” said Mills, who introduced the House legislation.

“I’m honored to help recognize Colonel Kittinger’s incredible legacy through this bill. Colonel Kittinger, an Air Force hero, set the world record for the highest parachute jump at 102,800 feet, endured nearly a year as a POW in Vietnam’s infamous ‘Hanoi Hilton,’ and became the first person to solo balloon across the Atlantic. His bravery, resilience, and legacy will continue to inspire future generations to push the limits of what’s possible. As he said, ‘Life is an adventure, and I’m an adventurer.’”

RARE ailments

Three health care bills introduced by Bilirakis, a Palm Harbor Republican, also passed in the House this week. Each bill addresses treatment for Americans with rare diseases.

The Congenital Heart Futures Reauthorization Act (HR 7189) authorizes funding for the Health and Human Services Department for research and awareness to help those with genetic heart diseases.

“As a co-founder of the Congenital Heart Caucus, I’ve become familiar with the struggles patients with congenital heart disease and their families face,” Bilirakis said.

“Our legislation will bring us one step closer to enhancing better treatment options and improving outcomes for all patients suffering with this condition. We’ve seen that this program yields positive results, and I urge my Senate colleagues to join us as we work to help future generations live longer, healthier lives.”

The House also passed the Retaining Access and Restoring Exclusivity (RARE) Act (HR 7383), which codifies a Food and Drug Administration (FDA) policy that orphan drug exclusivity is to be awarded based on a product’s FDA-approved indication rather than the entire disease.

Finally, the Creating Hope Reauthorization Act (HR 7384) would extend a program approved in 2011 to provide federal funding to incentivize research into treatments for rare diseases affecting children.

“The Rare Pediatric PRV program has been an effective tool for incentivizing the development of new and improved treatments for children with rare diseases,” Bilirakis said. “I’m proud to help lead the charge in offering hope to these families by ensuring this successful initiative continues to help rare disease patients nationwide.”

The latter bills were included in the Give Kids a Chance Act, which requires companies to study combination products of pediatric cancers. The package passed in the House unanimously.

Chinese hackers

Intelligence sources told The Wall Street Journal that cyberattacks on U.S. internet infrastructure were tied to Chinese hackers. Now, Lee wants Congress to confront threats from the communist state directly.

The Thonotosassa Republican introduced the Strengthening Cyber Resilience Against State-Sponsored Threats Act, which would establish an interagency task force to specially address concerns about the Volt Typhoon and other hacking operations connected to China.

“The CCP, acting through Volt Typhoon and other threat actors, has made a concerted effort to pre-position itself within our networks in order to target and compromise the critical infrastructure Americans rely on every day — from the transportation and water sectors to the energy sector,” Lee said.

“While individual agencies have worked to examine and address the threats posed by malign cyber actors like Volt Typhoon, a siloed approach to cybersecurity will only give our adversaries the upper hand. The federal government must implement a focused, coordinated, and whole-of-government response to all of Beijing’s cyber threats, so no other actors succeed.”

She introduced the bill with Reps. Mark Green, a Tennessee Republican, and John Moolenaar, a Michigan Republican.

404 not found

After a federal district court discontinued Florida’s 404 permitting program, members of the delegation wanted answers about the development.

Donalds, a Naples Republican, led a letter signed by every House Republican in Florida to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) questioning why the program faces cancellation after being successfully implemented by the Florida Department of Environmental Protection over three years.

“Since assuming the 404 permitting program in 2020, FDEP trained approximately 300 additional staff and certified wetland evaluators to review 404 applications formally,” the letter reads.

“While USACE contends they have the appropriate resources to handle the change of permitting under the 404 program, we are unsure about this contention. USACE expressed they are ‘ready to accept permit applications,’ however, it is the impression of our offices that the USACE uses their own, distinct 404 permitting process compared to the process utilized by FDEP.”

The letter asks the Army Corps to provide information on its efforts to issue permits promptly, be transparent, and address the challenges raised in the court order.

Fall guys

Today marks the end of National Fall Prevention Awareness Week. And in a state brimming with retirees, two Florida lawmakers pushed Congress to recognize the danger a single trip to the floor can bring.

Reps. Bilirakis and Lois Frankel, among others, co-introduced a bipartisan resolution that encourages the prevention of falls among older adults and highlights evidence-based programs that could help reduce the risks of senior tumbles.

“With over 365,000 seniors in Palm Beach County, this issue is near and dear to my heart,” said Frankel, a West Palm Beach Democrat.

“Falls are the leading cause of injury among adults over 65. They can be debilitating, heartbreaking, and expensive, but the good news is they are preventable. This year, we’re marking National Fall Prevention Awareness Week to spread the word that tools and resources are available to help prevent falls before they happen, ensuring our seniors can live with the safety and dignity they deserve.”

It’s a threat Bilirakis said he knows all too well.

“As someone who has experienced a fall that resulted in broken ribs, I am very familiar with the pain that often comes from a fall,” the 61-year-old said.

“The risks associated with falling are especially high for seniors over the age of 65. According to the (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention), 36 million seniors fall each year. Tragically, these falls result in 34,000 deaths and 3 million serious injuries that require an emergency room visit. The good news is that falls are preventable and do not need to be an inevitable part of aging. I encourage all seniors and their loved ones to learn more about how to stay safe and active by taking advantage of the fall prevention programs offered in their community. Local Area Agency on Aging organizations have wonderful resources that can help save lives.”

No Epstein-esque impunity

It has been almost 20 years since Palm Beach police first investigated allegations of teenagers being abused in Jeffrey Epstein’s Florida home. Famously shown leniency in initial court proceedings, Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz wants Congress to take steps to ensure justice cannot be evaded by the powerful again.

The Weston Democrat just filed the Courtney Wild Reinforcing Crime Victims’ Rights Act, named for a Florida woman who leveled some of the first accusations that Epstein molested her at age 14.

“Courtney Wild and other victims of Jeffrey Epstein have been wrongly denied standing to invoke their rights. This legislation would fulfill the original intent of the CVRA and prevent such gross miscarriages of injustice from being repeated,” Wasserman Schultz said.

“Crime victims deserve dignity and adequate support rather than further victimization at the discretion of federal prosecutors. Based on cases like Courtney’s, this bill is necessary to ensure there is no ambiguity in the law and all crime victims are afforded the rights they have always deserved.”

Epstein initially avoided federal charges despite then-U.S. Attorney Alexander Acosta’s Office preparing to indict the billionaire. Acosta ultimately reached a plea bargain instead. That was after then-State Attorney Barry Krischer brought a case to a grand jury that resulted only in a minor charge of solicitation of a minor.

Ultimately, investigations revealed that Epstein committed a much grander scale of crime, with women accusing him of keeping them on a private island for years to entertain wealthy and influential people, including several politicians. Epstein ultimately was arrested in 2019 on federal charges brought by prosecutors in New York. He was found dead in his prison cell weeks later.

Wasserman Schultz introduced her bill with Rep. Burgess Owens, a Utah Republican. Frankel co-sponsored the legislation.

The bill would empower the Attorney General to enact reforms that ensure crime victims are kept abreast of plea negotiations and pretrial agreements that could deny them justice.

“Jeffrey Epstein’s victims were kept in the dark as a sweetheart deal was hashed out, allowing a prolific sexual predator to go free with just a slap on the wrist,” Frankel said. “This bill ensures a more victim-centered process so that such a miscarriage of justice never happens again.”

Flight clearance

Three South Florida Republicans voiced outrage that the administration allowed entry by a Cuban military leader connected to an infamous attack on humanitarian aid providers.

Reps. Mario Díaz-Balart, Carlos Giménez and María Elvira Salazar, all Miami area Republicans, sent a letter to Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas questioning how Luis Raúl González-Pardo Rodríguez could be granted entry into the U.S. weeks ago.

“Additional reports, as well as a letter from survivors, contend that González-Pardo participated in the Brothers to the Rescue shootdown of 1996,” the letter details.

“That shootdown resulted in the murders of three American citizens and one legal permanent resident, respectively: Carlos Costa, Mario de la Peña, Armando Alejandre, and Pablo Morales. These humanitarians were working to rescue refugees at sea who were escaping totalitarian Cuba and saved countless lives since the Brothers to the Rescue’s founding. As both the Federal Aviation Administration and International Civil Aviation Organization affirmed after the attack, these civilian, unarmed Cessnas were shot down by MiGs in international waters. This was a flagrant violation of international law.”

González-Pardo, a Lieutenant Colonel with the Cuban military, was reportedly a pilot involved in the attack on the Brothers to the Rescue plane. He entered the U.S. after receiving humanitarian parole.

“The remaining survivors of the Brothers to the Rescue shootdown have demanded an investigation into the vetting process that allowed González-Pardo into the United States and whether he lied on his forms,” the Florida Reps. wrote. “We reiterate their call and are deeply concerned about the seeming influx of high-level Cuban Communist Party operatives into the United States.”

On this day

Sept. 27, 1779 — “John Adams appointed to negotiate peace terms with British” via History.com — The Continental Congress appointed Adams to travel to France as minister plenipotentiary in charge of negotiating treaties of peace and commerce with Great Britain during the Revolutionary War. Accompanied by his young sons John Quincy and Charles, Adams sailed for Europe that November aboard the French ship Sensible, which sprang a leak early in the voyage and missed its original destination (Brest), instead landing at El Ferrol in northwestern Spain. After an arduous journey by mule train across the Pyrenees and into France, Adams and his group reached Paris in early February 1780.

Sept. 27, 1963 — “Warren Commission report released” via the Congressional Quarterly Almanac — The report concluded that Lee Harvey Oswald, “acting alone and without advice or assistance,” shot President John F. Kennedy on Nov. 22, 1963. It also found that Jack Ruby, a Dallas nightclub operator, was on his own in killing Oswald and that neither was part of “any conspiracy, domestic or foreign,” to assassinate Kennedy. The Commission, appointed by President Lyndon Johnson on Nov. 29, 1963, and named for its Chair, Chief Justice Earl Warren, consisted of four Members of Congress, two former high government officials and Warren. It was directed to investigate all circumstances relating to the assassination.

___

Peter Schorsch publishes Delegation, compiled by Jacob Ogles, edited and assembled by Phil Ammann and Ryan Nicol, with contributions from A.G. Gancarski.