Tampa Electric lights the way forward after Helene

Committed to Florida’s resiliency, Tampa Electric (TECO) has announced a donation of $250,000 from shareholder funds to support the community and its customers as they recover from Hurricane Helene’s devastating impact.

“We understand that the needs of the community extend far beyond restoring power,” said Archie Collins, President and CEO of Tampa Electric. “Hurricane Helene caused more severe flooding than any storm in Tampa Electric’s history, and we are committed to supporting our customers during this difficult period of recovery and rebuilding.”

More than just a utility provider, TECO is a steadfast partner in the community’s disaster recovery, supporting community organizations that share their commitment to aid recovery efforts throughout the Tampa Bay area.

TECO has pledged $100,000 to Metropolitan Ministries, which is providing relief to those in need by supplying food, water, and other emergency supplies. Another $100,000 will go to United Way Suncoast, supporting the mobilization of volunteer efforts and partnerships with local organizations that foster long-term recovery. Finally, TECO is providing $50,000 to Feeding Tampa Bay, whose Disaster Readiness team is working directly with local emergency management operations to provide food, water and hygiene items during Hurricane Helene recovery.

Hurricane Helene has displaced thousands of families, leaving homes uninhabitable due to severe flooding and storm surge. If you or someone you know needs help, please contact these organizations for assistance:

— Metropolitan Ministries: (813) 209-1222 in Hillsborough County and (727) 756-1956 in Pasco County.

— United Way Suncoast: Call 211.

— Feeding Tampa Bay Neighbor Service helpline: (813) 710-9003.

By amplifying these vital recovery efforts, TECO is knitting together the fabric of the community as it heals and rebuilds, ensuring that no one has to navigate this challenging path alone.