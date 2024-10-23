October 23, 2024
Palm Beach State Attorney vows to prosecute threats against election workers ‘to the fullest extent of the law’

Jesse Scheckner October 23, 2024

Dave Aronberg
‘Those who threaten this process will face serious consequences.’

If you think it’s a good idea to harass election workers, you’d do well to steer clear of Palm Beach County, according to State Attorney Dave Aronberg.

Aronberg’s Office just issued a warning to would-be bullies with aims to intimidate, threaten or harm people working at polling sites across the county — and those visiting them to cast ballots.

“Election officials and poll workers have an essential role in our democratic process. Any threats, intimidation or acts of violence against them will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law,’ Aronberg said in a statement.

“This is a critical time for the safety and security of our elections. We want voters to know that they can cast ballots without fear or intimidation, and that those who threaten this process will face serious consequences.”

Marc Freeman, spokesperson for the Palm Beach State Attorney’s Office, said Aronberg’s admonishment is proactive; as of late Wednesday afternoon, there were no cases of election worker or voter harassment in Palm Beach County.

“We’ve seen news reports from other jurisdictions, and we don’t want that happening here,” he told Florida Politics.

During the 2024 Legislative Session, lawmakers heard but ultimately didn’t pass legislation that would criminalize intimidating and coercing election workers with the intent to impede or interfere with their official duties. St. Petersburg Sen. Darryl Rouson and Boynton Beach Rep. Joe Casello, both Democrats, carried related measures in their respective chambers.

During one hearing on the measure in the Senate, the Supervisors of Elections from Leon, Palm Beach and Wakulla counties advocated for the proposal’s passage, explaining they’d witnessed harassment firsthand and saw significant turnover in their departments due to external hostilities.

Thirty-eight percent of local election officials reported mistreatment while on the job, according to a May poll by the Brennan Center for Justice — an 8-percentage-point increase from the year prior.

Florida’s “Voter Protection Act” bars any person from directly or indirectly using threats of force, violence or intimidation to compel another person to vote, refrain from voting or refrain from acting as a legally authorized elected official or poll watcher.

First-time violators face a third-degree felony, punishable by up to five years in prison and $5,000 in fines.

