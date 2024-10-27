Donald Trump to air new campaign ad during Eagles-Bengals NFL game Sunday afternoon

Earlier this year, the Donald Trump campaign for President featured the slogan “Never Surrender.”

Now, in the waning days before the Nov. 5 election, it’s shifting to “Never Quit.”

Trump’s campaign announced that it would focus on advertising during Sunday’s NFL game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Philadelphia Eagles. Of course, Philadelphia is in the battleground state of Pennsylvania, where Trump is in a virtual dead heat with Democratic nominee Vice President Kamala Harris.

The two-minute ad will air during the third quarter of the Bengals-Eagles game, which will be played in Cincinnati and broadcast on CBS network affiliates at 1 p.m.

The ad highlights Trump’s promise to voters that he will “fight for you with every breath” and “never let you down.”

The advertisement featuring Trump speaking to the American people starts off on an upbeat note, with the Republican nominee reminding voters of his attributes as President.

“When I first came into office, I cut taxes more than any other President. We have created 7 million new jobs … and it led to a growth like we’ve never seen before. We created the greatest economy in history by far,” Trump said in the ad.

But then it turns to hammering Democrats.

“When I left office, it changed. Inflation destroyed the lives of so many people. Interest rates went from 2% to 10%. And millions of illegal immigrants and traffickers and drugs coming into our country. Our country has gone to hell. So, I made a decision to run. We’re going to make America great again. Greater than ever before,” Trump concludes.

However, the ad does not only feature Trump.

In the ad, UFC CEO Dana White said, “President Trump is literally putting his life on the line, and he’s willing to risk it all because he loves this country.”

Other supporters, such as former Democratic Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard, defended Trump, the former President’s sons, Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump, and Lara Trump, his daughter-in-law.