October 28, 2024
Personnel note: Stefanie Sass, Lizzie Pittinger join Uber public affairs team

Drew WilsonOctober 28, 20242min0

Lizzie Pittinger Stefanie Sass
'We’re thrilled to welcome Stef and Lizzie to the Uber team.'

Uber has strengthened its Southern Region Policy team with the hiring of Stefanie Sass as Public Policy Manager and Lizzie Pittinger as Public Policy Senior Associate.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Stef and Lizzie to the Uber team,” said Javi Correoso, head of Public Policy and Communications for the South Region. “They both have outstanding reputations in their prior positions and bring a wealth of experience to the team here at Uber.”

Sass joins Uber with 12 years of government and political experience, most recently serving as Chief of Staff to Miami-Dade County’s Chief Operating Officer, Jimmy Morales.

Before that, she was Director of Congressional Affairs at NASA HQ in Washington, D.C. Notably, in the 2020 Presidential cycle, she served as Southern Finance Director for Kamala Harris for the People and later as Deputy Southeast Finance Director for Joe Biden for President.

Pittinger comes from Volkswagen Group of America’s Public Affairs team in Washington, D.C., where she was a Senior Specialist, representing the company in their federal and state advocacy efforts as well as community relations initiatives.

Drew Wilson

Drew Wilson covers legislative campaigns and fundraising for Florida Politics. He is a former editor at The Independent Florida Alligator and business correspondent at The Hollywood Reporter. Wilson, a University of Florida alumnus, covered the state economy and Legislature for LobbyTools and The Florida Current prior to joining Florida Politics.

Categories