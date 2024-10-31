More than 6 million Floridians have voted. GOP now up by more than 725,000 early votes over Dems

Republicans continue to win the ballot chase as the early voting period nears a close, and now hold their biggest lead of the 2024 cycle over Democrats

With 2,787,359 ballots cast between vote-by-mail and early voting, the Republican Party of Florida holds a 727,271-vote advantage over Democrats, who have cast 2,060,088 votes up until now.

If this trend continues, Democrats will have to do what they never do and dominate Election Day to have a chance to deliver the state for Kamala Harris and Debbie Mucarsel-Powell, and hope that no-party voters resoundingly prefer their candidates to Donald Trump and U.S. Sen. Rick Scott.

Of 3,743,643 total early votes in person, more than half (1,904,974) have been cast by Republicans. Democrats have cast 1,018,259 of their own, slightly outpacing no-party voters (732,461) and minor party members (87,949).

Democrats make up some ground in mail voting.

Of the 2,482,331 absentee ballots cast, Democrats are in the lead, with 1,041,829, ahead of Republicans (882,385), no-party voters (505,969), and other party members (52,148).