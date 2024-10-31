October 31, 2024
More than 6 million Floridians have voted. GOP now up by more than 725,000 early votes over Dems
Image via Fresh Take Florida.

October 31, 2024

Early Voting vote sticker
Democrats will need to dominate Election Day to make the presidential and Senate races close.

Republicans continue to win the ballot chase as the early voting period nears a close, and now hold their biggest lead of the 2024 cycle over Democrats

With 2,787,359 ballots cast between vote-by-mail and early voting, the Republican Party of Florida holds a 727,271-vote advantage over Democrats, who have cast 2,060,088 votes up until now.

If this trend continues, Democrats will have to do what they never do and dominate Election Day to have a chance to deliver the state for Kamala Harris and Debbie Mucarsel-Powell, and hope that no-party voters resoundingly prefer their candidates to Donald Trump and U.S. Sen. Rick Scott.

Of 3,743,643 total early votes in person, more than half (1,904,974) have been cast by Republicans. Democrats have cast 1,018,259 of their own, slightly outpacing no-party voters (732,461) and minor party members (87,949).

Democrats make up some ground in mail voting.

Of the 2,482,331 absentee ballots cast, Democrats are in the lead, with 1,041,829, ahead of Republicans (882,385), no-party voters (505,969), and other party members (52,148).

  • I Am Garbage

    October 31, 2024 at 9:19 am

    Garbage people out doing work.

  • Cheesy Floridian

    October 31, 2024 at 9:48 am

    Hopefully people pay attention to the person and not the party.

  • Billy Nash

    October 31, 2024 at 9:52 am

    Please vote country over party. This is no longer the Republican Party that long ago had some values that served democracy and would work with Democrats to make our nation great. Even if you don’t like the Harris/Walz team you can vote them out in 4 years but if Trump wins we may never get the chance to vote again. He told us that as we should believe him.

