Continental Strategy promotes Katie Wiles as firm expands in D.C.

Continental Strategy is promoting Katie Wiles to serve as a Director in their Jacksonville and Washington, D.C. offices.

Since joining the firm, Wiles has played an integral role in leading strategic internal and external communication across Continental Strategy’s federal and state operations. In her expanded role, Wiles will continue her communications work while taking on lobbying and business development responsibilities in Continental’s Jacksonville and Washington, D.C. offices.

“We have built an excellent team stacked with dynamic players. Katie is a strong leader and brings a tenacity to our firm’s mission of executing first-rate client services in a way that goes above and beyond. We know she will shine in this new role and will provide new avenues for growth as we continue to build from the momentum of a landslide victory for President Donald Trump on Election Day,” Continental Strategy President and founder Carlos Trujillo said.

Trump 2024 Senior Adviser Brian Hughes added, “With a precise blend of communication, lobbying and strategic expertise, Katie Wiles makes any team stronger and any cause more likely to succeed. Having worked with her for many years, Ambassador Trujillo and Continental Strategy are lucky to have this kind talent at the firm.”

Before joining Continental Strategy, Wiles served as Director of Communications for Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry where she spearheaded key public relations initiatives and managed high-profile communications.

In addition to her tenure with the Mayor, Wiles brings experience from various political and private sector positions that have honed her expertise in strategic outreach and advocacy. She has a distinguished background in political strategy at the local, state, and national levels, as well as substantial experience in government affairs within the healthcare and veterans’ policy areas.

“Katie has long-standing and strong relationships with leaders in both D.C. and Florida. She is committed to Making America Great Again and Continental Strategy is lucky to have her on their team,” U.S. Rep. Byron Donalds said.