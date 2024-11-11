University of West Florida ranked eighth in nation among best schools for military veterans

When it comes to servicing veterans on college campuses, the University of West Florida (UWF) ranks among the best in the United States.

A new study by the Military Times shows UWF came in eighth in the nation when it comes to fulfilling the needs of U.S. military veterans. The school was ranked as the top college in Florida in that category.

The “Best for Vets: Colleges” ranking by Military Times looked at 304 schools and took into account veterans services on college campuses, information provided to students who are veterans, and career development, among other factors.

“Military Times noted UWF’s VetSuccess on campus program, a collaborative effort between the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs and UWF,” a news release from UWF said. “The program’s goal is to help military veterans and eligible dependents of military veterans make a smooth transition to college life and successfully complete their educational goals.”

Veterans Administration Career Counseling availability on the UWF campus in Pensacola also helped the school score high in the ranking along with services for veteran’s dependents that also bolstered the reputation of the institution.

“I am incredibly proud that our university has been ranked No. 8 on the Best for Vets list — our ninth time receiving this honor and the sixth consecutive year of recognition,” said Lori Milkeris, director and veterans counselor of the Military Veterans Resource Center at UWF.

“This year’s jump into the top 10 highlights the strength of the support we provide to veterans and their families. It is a testament to the dedication of our staff and the resilience of our student veterans and their families, who enrich our campus every day. We remain committed to excellence in delivering resources, respect, and opportunities for those who have served our nation.”

The next highest ranked Florida college for veterans’ services was Santa Fe College in Gainesville, which was ranked the 21st university in the nation.

The top school in America for providing veterans services was the University of Incarnate Word in San Antonio, followed by the University of Nebraska at Omaha and Northern Arizona University in Flagstaff, Arizona.