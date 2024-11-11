November 11, 2024
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

University of West Florida ranked eighth in nation among best schools for military veterans

Drew DixonNovember 11, 20243min0

Related Articles

FederalHeadlines

Kat Cammack seeks GOP Conference Chair role, Byron Donalds reportedly considers run

HeadlinesInfluence

Court: Florida can’t claw back payments for preapproved hospital care for undocumented immigrants

FederalHeadlines

Keith Gross endorses Rick Scott for Majority Leader months after trying to unseat him

UWF-Entrance
UWF ranked among the top 10 schools in America for veterans with careers services and dependent support on the Panhandle campus.

When it comes to servicing veterans on college campuses, the University of West Florida (UWF) ranks among the best in the United States.

A new study by the Military Times shows UWF came in eighth in the nation when it comes to fulfilling the needs of U.S. military veterans. The school was ranked as the top college in Florida in that category.

The “Best for Vets: Colleges” ranking by Military Times looked at 304 schools and took into account veterans services on college campuses, information provided to students who are veterans, and career development, among other factors.

“Military Times noted UWF’s VetSuccess on campus program, a collaborative effort between the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs and UWF,” a news release from UWF said. “The program’s goal is to help military veterans and eligible dependents of military veterans make a smooth transition to college life and successfully complete their educational goals.”

Veterans Administration Career Counseling availability on the UWF campus in Pensacola also helped the school score high in the ranking along with services for veteran’s dependents that also bolstered the reputation of the institution.

“I am incredibly proud that our university has been ranked No. 8 on the Best for Vets list — our ninth time receiving this honor and the sixth consecutive year of recognition,” said Lori Milkeris, director and veterans counselor of the Military Veterans Resource Center at UWF.

“This year’s jump into the top 10 highlights the strength of the support we provide to veterans and their families. It is a testament to the dedication of our staff and the resilience of our student veterans and their families, who enrich our campus every day. We remain committed to excellence in delivering resources, respect, and opportunities for those who have served our nation.”

The next highest ranked Florida college for veterans’ services was Santa Fe College in Gainesville, which was ranked the 21st university in the nation.

The top school in America for providing veterans services was the University of Incarnate Word in San Antonio, followed by the University of Nebraska at Omaha and Northern Arizona University in Flagstaff, Arizona.

Post Views: 0

Drew Dixon

Drew Dixon is a journalist of 40 years who has reported in print and broadcast throughout Florida, starting in Ohio in the 1980s. He is also an adjunct professor of philosophy and ethics at three colleges, Jacksonville University, University of North Florida and Florida State College at Jacksonville. You can reach him at [email protected].

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousDonald Trump names Stephen Miller to be Deputy Chief of Policy in new administration

nextDonald Trump is likely to name a loyalist as Pentagon chief after first-term tumult

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Drew Dixon, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, William March, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Cole Pepper, Jesse Scheckner, Drew Wilson, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Categories