Rick Scott to Senators: If you back Donald Trump’s agenda, you’ll back me for Majority Leader

U.S. Sen. Rick Scott’s immediate future will be decided Wednesday by his colleagues as they vote on a new Senate Majority Leader.

The Naples Republican thinks his case in the race against U.S. Sen. John Thune of South Dakota and U.S. Sen. John Cornyn of Texas is ultimately a simple one, rooted in how Republicans really feel about what President-elect Donald Trump seeks to do starting in January.

“The bottom line is this: Do you support Trump’s agenda or not? If you don’t support Trump’s agenda, you’re probably not going to elect me,” Scott said Tuesday night on Jesse Kelly’s YouTube channel.

The Senator stressed his ability to get things done as a corporate CEO, and painted that as a value add here as well.

“Are you going to elect somebody that knows how to create a process to get things done? That’s what I’m offering. I believe I’m going to win. My colleagues have said that’s what they want. I hope that’s (how) the vote comes out tomorrow,” Scott added.

Endorsements are coming slowly in the race for leader, with many Senators staying quiet ahead of the secret ballot vote.

However, Fox News reports that U.S. Sen. Mike Lee of Utah and U.S. Sen. Marsha Blackburn of Tennessee are on board with Scott, joining U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson of Wisconsin. Additionally, Texas’ Ted Cruz, who backed Scott’s challenge to outgoing Caucus leader Mitch McConnell in 2022, is on board this time also.

The eventual winner will need 27 votes to earn a majority. Florida Republican insiders have said they believe Scott can win if he can get to a second ballot. However, President-elect Trump has held off on endorsing in the leadership race, meaning that Scott will have to earn it without the man from Mar-a-Lago’s footprint on the contest.

Scott says he’s the “outsider” who “wants to change how things work” in the tradition-driven Senate. But to earn that leadership perch, he will have to win the inside game.