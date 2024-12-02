Sam Garrison prepares to be Speaker, but he’s got plenty to do beforehand

Speaker-designate Sam Garrison will again be in a position of power in the House this year, with an ability to advance his legislative agenda and regional priorities.

As the Clay County Republican and current Rules and Ethics Chair prepares to take the gavel from Daniel Perez in two years, he will spend considerable time on organizational priorities.

“Traditionally the Speaker-designate doesn’t carry a lot of legislation. That’s not for any reason other than you’re kind of pulled into 1,000 different directions, and so I honestly don’t know if I’ll be formally carrying any bills this year. I’ll certainly be very involved in what we’re doing in the House and with legislation I care about and supporting my colleagues,” Garrison said.

He will also have to keep an eye on the 2026 election cycle, ensuring strong candidates to the House are “ready to roll in two years” when he’s Speaker.

“That’s kind of the role I have this year, and then also making sure that from the rules perspective that the House itself is operating efficiently,” Garrison said. “It’s kind of a servant leadership position with this term and that role. You’ve really got to focus on your colleagues more than yourself.”

Garrison sees part of his path this year as ensuring legislative “continuity” from one Speaker to the next, something he also expects to be the case if Rep. Jennifer Canady takes over as expected as Speaker after the 2028 election.

“Speaker Perez and I are fortunate that we have not just an excellent professional relationship, but we’re personal friends, and I think that comes across hopefully in our interactions,” Garrison said. “It allows me an opportunity to not just take notes on what he’s doing that I think is good that I’d want to carry forward, but also just the why (something was done a certain way).”

Garrison’s role as Chair of Rules and Ethics, he hopes, will lead to a “quiet two years,” with a process driven to empower legislators letting them “police themselves.”

“Hopefully members rise to the occasion, and we continue on with smooth sailing,” Garrison said.

He also addressed legislation he got through the process in the 2024 Legislative Session.

The ban on public camping and sleeping that he championed has been a success so far, as it’s compelled local jurisdictions to address the problem in a way they hadn’t before while still respecting “home rule” flexibility.

“I think what you’re seeing happen across the state is what I expected to see happen, which is different communities taking different approaches. And candidly, some will have more success than others, and that’s to be expected,” Garrison explained.

“What I’m encouraged about is, we have seen more emphasis and Investment and attacking homelessness in the state in the last six to nine months than we’ve seen in the last six to nine years. And I believe that’s the direct result of the work we’ve done in Tallahassee.”

Speaking of home, Garrison says he, Speaker Pro Tempore Wyman Duggan and the rest of the delegation from Northeast Florida all want to bring home resources for the University of North Florida (UNF), among other “issues of regional concern.”

“It’s an institution that is ripe for going to the next level and with the leadership they have in place now, and with continued state investment, that’s a priority for me regionally,” Garrison said of the “cornerstone” regional university and its potential to scale

“I would really like to by the time I leave office in 4 years have laid the groundwork for UNF to really be poised to grow and continue to rise in its reputation because I think it’s super important to the future of Jacksonville.”