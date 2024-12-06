December 6, 2024
Donald Trump affirms commitment to Pete Hegseth, but Ron DeSantis still leads Sec Def betting market
TALLAHASSEE, FLA. 11/19/24-Gov. Ron DeSantis, stands for the Pledge of Allegiance during Organizational Session, Tuesday at the Capitol in Tallahassee. COLIN HACKLEY PHOTO

FLAPOL111924CH032
The Governor is seen as a potential backup plan for the Pentagon, but Trump is standing by the current nominee.

President-elect Donald Trump says he’s all in behind his nominee to run the Pentagon, who has dealt with questions in the press about personal and professional comportment.

Pete Hegseth is doing very well. His support is strong and deep, much more so than the Fake News would have you believe. He was a great student — Princeton/Harvard educated — with a Military state of mind,” Trump posted Friday morning to Truth Social.

Trump added that Hegseth “will be a fantastic, high energy, Secretary of Defense, one who leads with charisma and skill.”

“Pete is a WINNER,” Trump concluded, “and there is nothing that can be done to change that!!!”

In the wake of allegations described by The Associated Press of “multiple incidents of alcohol intoxication at work events, inappropriate behavior around female staffers and financial mismanagement,” Hegseth has made the rounds on Capitol Hill. He has promised not to drink if confirmed as Defense Secretary.

The President-elect’s stated commitment to Hegseth comes as Florida’s Governor is seen as a better bet on a prediction market.

Ron DeSantis led the field Friday morning on Polymarket, with a “Yes” share valued at 40 cents. Hegseth is priced at 29 cents at this writing. No other name is over 7 cents.

Marc Caputo reported in The Bulwark that DeSantis and Trump have discussed the possibility of the Governor going to the Defense Department. Per four sources from Trump and DeSantis’ respective orbits, talks are in “advanced stages.”

DeSantis will attend Saturday’s Army-Navy football game with Trump, deepening the intrigue.

Hegseth has fought hard to save his nomination.

“The press is peddling anonymous story after anonymous story, all meant to smear me and tear me down,” he wrote Wednesday in a Wall Street Journal op-ed that was shared in full by the Trump transition team.

The President-elect’s statement and the transition team’s promotion of the nominee suggests they are committed to the former Fox News host’s success.

A.G. Gancarski

A.G. Gancarski has been the Northeast Florida correspondent for Florida Politics since 2014. His work also can be seen in the Washington Post, the New York Post, the Washington Times, and National Review, among other publications. He can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter: @AGGancarski

Categories