Let the planning for America’s 250th anniversary begin, Gov. DeSantis says

It’s never too early to start planning a party celebrating America.

Gov. Ron DeSantis has signed an executive order establishing an Advisory Commission for Florida’s observance of America’s 250th birthday on July 4, 2026.

“The State of Florida can honor our past and the foundational American values handed down by the Founding Fathers by joining this nationwide celebration of America’s 250th anniversary,” the order said.

“On July 4, 1776, the Second Continental Congress officially adopted the Declaration of Independence, which proclaimed America’s independence from Great Britain and King George III, an act that profoundly changed not only the course of America’s history, but the history of the world. … America’s 250th anniversary will be a time for celebrating our nation’s founding and our historic rise as the most powerful and influential nation on earth.”

The unpaid Commission members will be the Lieutenant Governor, who will serve as Chair, and four members appointed by the Governor. The Commission will be Florida’s liaison to the United States Semiquincentennial Commission.

“The Commission envisions a commemoration that will inspire patriotism, educate Americans about our first principles as laid out in the Declaration of Independence and the federal Constitution, spark civic engagement and volunteerism, honor our active duty military and veterans for their national service and sacrifice, generate grassroots celebration planning at the local level, increase tourism, and make a lasting impact for generations of Americans to come,” DeSantis’ order said.

DeSantis’ order directs the Secretary of State, with its Division of Historical Resources and Division of Arts and Culture, to prepare celebrations leading up to the Semiquincentennial anniversary of the United States’ independence.

The two state divisions will create exhibits, host events and organize other activities that teach about the Declaration of Independence, the Revolutionary War, the U.S. Constitution and the importance of self-government, as well as honoring veterans.

DeSantis’ order also gives some state trivia. Thirteen Revolutionary War veterans are buried in Florida, which became the 27th state in 1845.