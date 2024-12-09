December 9, 2024
5 state legislators honored for advocating support for rural communities in Florida

Drew Dixon

Agriculture Money via Adobe
The Florida Rural Economic Development Association names 5 'Rural Champions' who have lead the way of small-town development.

Five legislative leaders from across Florida were honored as “Rural Champions” for their work in securing resources to develop growth in rural communities.

The Florida Rural Economic Development Association (FREDA) acknowledged the five state officials at the organization’s 2024 event at the World Equestrian Center in Ocala. The awards were presented as part of the FREDA Summit.

Senate President Ben Albritton, a Republican from Bartow holding the Senate District 27 seat, is the lead honoree among “Rural Champions” in Florida, according to FREDA.

“Technological advances have led to tremendous economic growth and innovation in other areas of Florida, it’s rural Florida’s turn,” Albritton said in a prepared statement. “As a proud son of Florida’s heartland, six generations deep, I want to make certain Floridians who call our rural communities home have access to all the opportunities the rest of Florida has to offer, improving our rural quality of life while preserving the time-honored way of life that has been deeply cherished generation after generation.”

Sen. Jennifer Bradley, a Fleming Island Republican representing Senate District 6, and Sen. Corey Simon, a Tallahassee Republican representing Senate District 3, were also bestowed the honor of “Rural Champions” by FREDA.

Two members of the House were also named: Rep. Shane Abbott, a DeFuniak Springs Republican representing House District 5, and Rep. Kaylee Tuck, a Lake Placid Republican representing House District 83.

All five elected officials received the honor for supporting rural efforts for “visionary leadership in tackling rural issues such as small-town revitalization, job creation and infrastructure improvements,” a FREDA news release said.

“Florida’s rural counties are the backbone of our state’s heritage and economy,” said Darryl Register, Chair of FREDA. “It is because of leaders like these that we are building a stronger, more resilient rural Florida.”

Drew Dixon

Drew Dixon is a journalist of 40 years who has reported in print and broadcast throughout Florida, starting in Ohio in the 1980s. He is also an adjunct professor of philosophy and ethics at three colleges, Jacksonville University, University of North Florida and Florida State College at Jacksonville. You can reach him at [email protected].

