December 11, 2024
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

NFIB finds small businesses feeling upbeat about the economy
Florida economy, money, etc. Stock image via Adobe.

Drew DixonDecember 11, 20243min0

Related Articles

HeadlinesInfluence

Gov. DeSantis joins GOP Governors vowing support for Donald Trump immigration policies

Emails & OpinionsHeadlines

Last Call for 12.11.24 – A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida

HeadlinesTampa Bay

Tampa Bay Rays spring training tickets now on sale

colorful waving national flag of florida state on a american dollar money background. finance concept
Optimism surges among small-business owners in the wake of the Presidential Election.

A recent survey from the National Federation of Independent Business (NFIB) shows optimism is on the upswing among small-business owners and operators.

The 24-page report issued this week by the NFIB shows most components of the survey indicate small businesses are feeling more confident about the economy and will take steps in the coming months that reflect that optimism.

“The Optimism Index rose by 8 points in November to 101.7, after 34 months of remaining below the 50-year average of 98. This is the highest reading since June 2021. Of the 10 Optimism Index components, nine increased, none decreased, and one was unchanged,” the quarterly report said.

Some of the most positive indicators in those components include current job openings, as 36% of small businesses say they have positions available they can’t fill. An equal percentage of those small-business operators say they expect the economy to improve, and 18% said they have plans to increase employment.

In terms of potential revenues and sales among small businesses, the outlook is increasingly positive, according to the NFIB report. Many components of that part of the survey show the strongest responses in years.

“A net negative 13 percent of all owners (seasonally adjusted) reported higher nominal sales in the past three months, 7 points better than October’s worst reading since July 2020. The net percentage of owners expecting higher real sales volumes rose 18 points to a net 14 percent (seasonally adjusted), the highest reading since February 2020,” the report said.

A big contributing factor for the uptick in optimism among small-business owners was the end of a long and divisive presidential campaign. Following the end of that election, many small-business owners are ready to get back to business.

“The election results signal a major shift in economic policy, leading to a surge in optimism among small business owners,” said NFIB Chief Economist Bill Dunkelberg.

“Main Street also became more certain about future business conditions following the election, breaking a nearly three-year streak of record high uncertainty. Owners are particularly hopeful for tax and regulation policies that favor strong economic growth as well as relief from inflationary pressures. In addition, small business owners are eager to expand their operations.”

NFIB officials said they compiled the results of the survey after randomly selecting members of the organization to undergo a questionnaire that constituted the findings.

Post Views: 0

Drew Dixon

Drew Dixon is a journalist of 40 years who has reported in print and broadcast throughout Florida, starting in Ohio in the 1980s. He is also an adjunct professor of philosophy and ethics at three colleges, Jacksonville University, University of North Florida and Florida State College at Jacksonville. You can reach him at [email protected].

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousAppeals court upholds Rick Wilson win over Michael Flynn in defamation case

nextColten Wright, Matt Posner: A legacy worth protecting — continuity in funding for the Panhandle’s water future

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Drew Dixon, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Cole Pepper, Jesse Scheckner, Drew Wilson, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Categories