Florida Sheriff’s Academy prepares 10 new sheriff’s in Florida to take over agencies

Fresh off November’s vote, 10 newly-elected sheriffs in Florida underwent extensive training on how to run their county’s law enforcement offices last week.

The Florida Sheriff’s Association held its 2024 Florida Sheriff’s Academy to instill in first-time sheriff’s how to approach handling their agencies across Florida. The association established a specialized course to guide those new sheriff’s as to elements of integrity, fairness, commitment and accountability to the taxpayers who voted to put them in office.

The course was provided Dec. 8 through Dec. 13 by the sheriff’s organization. The instructional training provided insights how to run a law enforcement department, provide networking opportunities with other elected leaders around Florida and provided insights on best practices as provided by sheriff’s from across Florida.

“I extend my heartfelt congratulations to the 10 newly appointed sheriffs across our great state. As law enforcement leaders in your communities, you are entrusted with the vital responsibility of protecting and serving with integrity, courage and dedication,” said Charlotte County Sheriff and FSA President Bill Prummell. “I look forward to working with you and, together with our fellow sheriffs, we will continue to uphold the values of justice, safety, and service to all Floridians.”

The Florida Sheriff’s Academy provided an extensive curriculum. Some of the programs were geared toward developing leadership skills. There was also instruction on business and personal ethics practices. Other classes focused on management training and how to grow law enforcement.

Those 10 new sheriffs also took part in training sessions that provided mentors on a variety of issues. The newly-elected law enforcement leaders were also provided insight on how to run effective communications and public relations with residents as well as the media. They also were instructed on how to successfully navigate Florida’s legislative process, which provides critical funding sources for local law enforcement agencies.

The 10 new sheriff’s elected to office who took part in the academy included:

— Sheriff-elect Chad Scott, Alachua County.

— Sheriff-elect Michael Bryant, Calhoun County.

— Sheriff-elect David Vincent, Citrus County.

— Sheriff-elect Wallace Kitchings, Columbia County.

— Sheriff-elect Brian Creech, Hamilton County.

— Sheriff-elect Dusty Arnold, Liberty County.

— Sheriff-elect John Budensiek, Martin County.

— Sheriff-elect Rosie Cordero-Stutz, Miami-Dade County.

— Sheriff-elect Richard Del Toro, St. Lucie County.

— Sheriff-elect Patrick Breeden, Sumter County.