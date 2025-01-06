Vern Buchanan to tackle tax cuts, health care costs in new Congress

U.S. Rep. Vern Buchanan is kicking off the new Congress by introducing eight bills. The Longboat Key Republican filed legislation on taxes, hurricane relief and health care.

Of particular note, Buchanan once again filed the legislation that could make tax cuts passed in President-elect Donald Trump’s first term permanent.

Buchanan serves as Vice Chair of the powerful House Ways and Means Committee and was tasked in 2022 with carrying a direct extension and expansion of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act (TCJA) of 2017. If the tax cut extension does not pass, 23 provisions of the tax legislation are set to expire this year.

However, with Republicans now in control of both chambers of Congress and Trump set to return to the White House this month, the legislation has its best shot at passage in this Congress.

“It’s time to move past the chaos of the current administration and focus on getting our country and economy back on track,” Buchanan said. “The American people spoke clearly that they want conservative leadership that will revive our economy and protect our communities. I look forward to a productive year working with the Republican House majority and President Trump to deliver results for the American people.”

Buchanan also filed a constitutional amendment requiring Congress to have a balanced budget, similar to the restrictions already governing the Florida Legislature. His office noted that the national debt has ballooned to over $36 trillion.

On a more regional level, Buchanan filed The Hurricane Milton and Helene Tax Relief Act, which incentivizes donations to relief efforts by raising the charitable donation cap for those who want to contribute to recovery efforts and expands benefits for people struggling financially in the aftermath of recent storms. The bill also raises the retirement savings that disaster victims can withdraw to cover disaster-related expenses.

He filed the House version of the Sunshine Protection Act to make Daylight Saving Time permanent. The Florida Legislature asked for this nearly a decade ago, and again, it may have a clearer path to passage than in past terms. Last month, Trump said he favors eliminating the practice of changing clocks twice a year.

Buchanan also filed legislation cracking down on undocumented individuals convicted of sex crimes. The Protecting Our Communities from Sexual Predators Act would require such individuals to be detained, deported, and permanently banned from the U.S.

He also filed a bill requiring the Veterans Affairs Department to conduct a review of all suicides and fatal drug overdoses for veterans who died in the last five years. Buchanan’s office noted veterans account for 15% of all suicides in the nation.

A longtime animal advocate, Buchanan filed a bill to upgrade the status of the Florida Manatee from “threatened” to “endangered,” which would direct more federal resources to protect the sea mammal.

Buchanan chairs the House Ways and Means Health Subcommittee. In that vein, he also filed The Lowering Costs for Caregivers Act, legislation allowing tax-free health savings accounts and flexible spending accounts for medical expenses for parents and other loved ones.