January 7, 2025
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

With Glen Gilzean out as SOE, Orange County Commission resumes budget payments
Orange County Supervisor of Election's Office

Gabrielle RussonJanuary 7, 20254min0

Related Articles

HeadlinesTampa Bay

Tampa General Hospital performs first-in-human pancreas transplant with new organ-preserving transport technology

HeadlinesInfluence

Florida grand jury investigating COVID-19 vaccines finds no evidence of criminal activity

HeadlinesTransition

Judge temporarily blocks release of Special Counsel report on Donald Trump cases amid simmering court fight

Glen Gilzean
Orange County officials accused Glen Gilzean of spending recklessly.

With little fanfare, the Orange County Commission voted to resume making regular budget payments to the Supervisor of Elections Office, ending the two-month political drama that carried out very publicly until Glen Gilzean left office this week.

“I’m looking forward to a new day at the Supervisor’s Office,” Comptroller Phil Diamond told County Commissioners as he continues to probe how much money Gilzean spent in his final days of office.

Orange County officials feuded with Gilzean about his budget and accused him of inappropriately spending taxpayer money. In mid-December, Diamond reported that Gilzean spent 51% of his annual budget in 2.5 months and overdrafted his Office’s checking account by $590,000.

The County Commission voted last month to stop giving Gilzean his regular budget payments and instead paid Gilzean’s employees directly through a payroll management company after Gilzean complained he ran out of money.

Gilzean fought back and argued the county government was overstepping. He insisted he had power to make decisions as an independent constitutional officer and sued officials over the frozen budget payment.

Gilzean’s lawsuit against Orange County and Diamond to reinstate his budget payments was voluntarily dismissed this week since Gilzean’s last day was Monday. He did not run for a full term, so his replacement, Karen Castor Dentel, has taken over. Castor Dentel has scheduled a press conference Tuesday afternoon to speak with reporters.

“I personally look forward to working with her and making certain that we continue to have a harmonious relationship that we’ve always had with all of our constitutional officers,” Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings said at Tuesday’s County Commission meeting.

Orange County officials accused Gilzean of spending recklessly, going beyond the scope of his duties to run elections, as he funded $2.1 million scholarships at Valencia College, job training at a local career center and more.

But Gilzean countered his initiatives were meant to tackle deep-rooted community issues and will boost voter engagement.

“Our mission has always been to ensure every voice is heard and every vote is counted, and last year, we brought that commitment to life in extraordinary ways,” Gilzean said in a prepared statement Monday.

Post Views: 0

Gabrielle Russon

Gabrielle Russon is an award-winning journalist based in Orlando. She covered the business of theme parks for the Orlando Sentinel. Her previous newspaper stops include the Sarasota Herald-Tribune, Toledo Blade, Kalamazoo Gazette and Elkhart Truth as well as an internship covering the nation’s capital for the Chicago Tribune. For fun, she runs marathons. She gets her training from chasing a toddler around. Contact her at [email protected] or on Twitter @GabrielleRusson .

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousFlorida grand jury investigating COVID-19 vaccines finds no evidence of criminal activity

nextTampa General Hospital performs first-in-human pancreas transplant with new organ-preserving transport technology

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Drew Dixon, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Cole Pepper, Jesse Scheckner, Drew Wilson, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Categories