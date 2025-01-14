Florida Chamber to update state, national economic forecasts at Economic Outlook & Jobs Solution Summit

The Florida Chamber Foundation will provide an updated forecast of the Florida economy and how it is being impacted by trends at the state and federal level later this month.

The Chamber said the 2025 Economic Outlook & Jobs Solution Summit, held virtually, will offer “a clear look at how the local and national economies are impacting the way we live and do business in Florida, paving the way for our state’s growth through 2030 and beyond.”

The influential business group will release its annual Florida Economic Forecast during the event, which will delve into how Florida’s economy is changing and how those changes are impacting communities and local businesses.

The agenda includes an overview of the national economic outlook for the coming year delivered by Wells Fargo Vice President and Chief Economist Jackie Benson, whom the Chamber said has a “comprehensive understanding of the forces that will shape the nation’s, and in turn Florida’s, economy.”

Benson commented, “I’m excited to join the Florida Chamber Foundation’s Solution Summit and share the national economic outlook. As Florida businesses look ahead to 2025, understanding the national economy’s trajectory will be key to making informed decisions and seizing opportunities for growth.”

Other featured topics include affordable housing, employment trends, agriculture’s economic impact and the role of rural Florida in the state’s economic growth.

“Florida is at a pivotal point in its economic journey. As we look toward 2030, it is clear that collective efforts in shaping Florida’s business and workforce landscape are playing an essential role in making Florida a global economic leader,” Florida Chamber of Commerce and Foundation President Mark Wilson said.

“This event is a must-attend for Florida leaders as it equips them with the information they need to plan effectively for the future and make impactful decisions to improve our business climate, propel our communities, and ensure our state’s continued growth.”

The 2025 Florida Economic Outlook & Jobs Solution Summit will be held virtually Jan. 30 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. A full agenda is available and registration is open online.