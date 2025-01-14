January 14, 2025
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Florida Chamber to update state, national economic forecasts at Economic Outlook & Jobs Solution Summit

Drew WilsonJanuary 14, 20253min1

Related Articles

HeadlinesInfluence

Donald Trump backs Gov. DeSantis Special Session call after skepticism from Tallahassee Republicans

HeadlinesInfluence

‘Stability is key’: Nikki Fried announces re-election bid for Florida Democratic Party Chair

HeadlinesInfluence

FloridaCommerce program to provide $3.1M for veteran and substance abuse housing assistance

puzzle with the national flag of florida state and usa dollar banknote. finance concept
Featured topics include affordable housing, employment trends and rural Florida's role in economic growth.

The Florida Chamber Foundation will provide an updated forecast of the Florida economy and how it is being impacted by trends at the state and federal level later this month.

The Chamber said the 2025 Economic Outlook & Jobs Solution Summit, held virtually, will offer “a clear look at how the local and national economies are impacting the way we live and do business in Florida, paving the way for our state’s growth through 2030 and beyond.”

The influential business group will release its annual Florida Economic Forecast during the event, which will delve into how Florida’s economy is changing and how those changes are impacting communities and local businesses.

The agenda includes an overview of the national economic outlook for the coming year delivered by Wells Fargo Vice President and Chief Economist Jackie Benson, whom the Chamber said has a “comprehensive understanding of the forces that will shape the nation’s, and in turn Florida’s, economy.”

Benson commented, “I’m excited to join the Florida Chamber Foundation’s Solution Summit and share the national economic outlook. As Florida businesses look ahead to 2025, understanding the national economy’s trajectory will be key to making informed decisions and seizing opportunities for growth.”

Other featured topics include affordable housing, employment trends, agriculture’s economic impact and the role of rural Florida in the state’s economic growth.

“Florida is at a pivotal point in its economic journey. As we look toward 2030, it is clear that collective efforts in shaping Florida’s business and workforce landscape are playing an essential role in making Florida a global economic leader,” Florida Chamber of Commerce and Foundation President Mark Wilson said.

“This event is a must-attend for Florida leaders as it equips them with the information they need to plan effectively for the future and make impactful decisions to improve our business climate, propel our communities, and ensure our state’s continued growth.”

The 2025 Florida Economic Outlook & Jobs Solution Summit will be held virtually Jan. 30 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. A full agenda is available and registration is open online.

Post Views: 0

Drew Wilson

Drew Wilson covers legislative campaigns and fundraising for Florida Politics. He is a former editor at The Independent Florida Alligator and business correspondent at The Hollywood Reporter. Wilson, a University of Florida alumnus, covered the state economy and Legislature for LobbyTools and The Florida Current prior to joining Florida Politics.

VIEW ALL POSTS

previous‘Stability is key’: Nikki Fried announces re-election bid for Florida Democratic Party Chair

nextDonald Trump backs Gov. DeSantis Special Session call after skepticism from Tallahassee Republicans

One comment

  • Cindy

    January 14, 2025 at 12:09 pm

    We watched the tales of well Fargo

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Drew Dixon, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Cole Pepper, Jesse Scheckner, Drew Wilson, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Categories