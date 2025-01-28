January 27, 2025
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

‘She’s made of ice’: Donald Trump talks Susie Wiles, flipping ‘Democrat state’ Florida
Donald Trump returns to the White House, and he's bringing Suzie Wiles along. Image via AP.

A.G. GancarskiJanuary 27, 20254min0

Related Articles

HeadlinesInfluence

House committee backs immigration bill to eliminate in-state tuition for undocumented students

HeadlinesTampa Bay

Kathy Castor names Shahra Lambert as new District Advisor

HeadlinesInfluence

‘Just not telling the truth’: Ben Albritton, Daniel Perez blast Gov. DeSantis for ‘blatant lies’ about TRUMP Act

Wiles_Trump_AP_National_11

The President of the United States is again extolling the “most powerful woman in the world.”

During comments to Congressional Republicans in Doral Monday, Donald Trump gave props to Susie Wiles, lauding her campaign record and her ability to run the White House, as well as some words about her legendary father Pat Summerall and how he managed longtime broadcast partner John Madden.

Some highlights from Trump’s remarks about the Northeast Florida political legend now known, improbably, as “the ice maiden” due to the President’s comments in past speeches:

“When I came to Florida,  Florida was a Democrat state. They had a Democrat Governor. They had one Democrat Senator. It was largely a Democrat state. And through various reasons, I ended up with Susie running the campaign and she was unbelievable,” Trump said.

“We won in a landslide and then the second time we won in an even bigger landslide. And when it came time to choosing somebody to run the campaign, the whole campaign, I said, ‘What about Susie from Florida? She never lost. I won every Primary. I didn’t lose anything.’ And again, it was a Democrat state and it was a landslide both times, and all of the Republican stuff, it was almost like it didn’t even exist. It was amazing,” Trump said, discussing how Wiles rose in the ranks.

“Do you know that there has never been a woman Chief of Staff, but there is now,” Trump said. “I’m so surprised. I’m very surprised, but it came time to run the campaign and I said, ‘Well, I’ve never had a loss with Susie. She comes from great stock, you know, Pat Summerall is her father.’

“Pat Summerall was a football player, a great football player, but a really great announcer and the voice of the NFL for 27 years or something. He was great and a leader, he worked with John Madden. And he was able to get John Madden to do things that nobody else could do. They’d call him and say ‘Pat, John is really difficult,'” Trump related.

“John was a difficult guy, but he got big ratings and he was good. And Pat would go up, ‘Come on, John, let’s get this done. Come on. I know you don’t like the heads of the company, just that they’re paying you a lot of money. Come on, John, let’s get it done,’ and he’d go and do it. And this went on for what, 27 years, right? But he was a leader. Her father and this is somebody that has the gene,” Trump added.

We would love to know more about the Summerall-Madden dynamic, but that will apparently have to wait for another time.

Post Views: 0

A.G. Gancarski

A.G. Gancarski has been the Northeast Florida correspondent for Florida Politics since 2014. His work also can be seen in the Washington Post, the New York Post, the Washington Times, and National Review, among other publications. He can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter: @AGGancarski

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousHouse committee backs immigration bill to eliminate in-state tuition for undocumented students

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Drew Dixon, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Cole Pepper, Jesse Scheckner, Drew Wilson, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Categories