‘She’s made of ice’: Donald Trump talks Susie Wiles, flipping ‘Democrat state’ Florida

The President of the United States is again extolling the “most powerful woman in the world.”

During comments to Congressional Republicans in Doral Monday, Donald Trump gave props to Susie Wiles, lauding her campaign record and her ability to run the White House, as well as some words about her legendary father Pat Summerall and how he managed longtime broadcast partner John Madden.

Some highlights from Trump’s remarks about the Northeast Florida political legend now known, improbably, as “the ice maiden” due to the President’s comments in past speeches:

“When I came to Florida, Florida was a Democrat state. They had a Democrat Governor. They had one Democrat Senator. It was largely a Democrat state. And through various reasons, I ended up with Susie running the campaign and she was unbelievable,” Trump said.

“We won in a landslide and then the second time we won in an even bigger landslide. And when it came time to choosing somebody to run the campaign, the whole campaign, I said, ‘What about Susie from Florida? She never lost. I won every Primary. I didn’t lose anything.’ And again, it was a Democrat state and it was a landslide both times, and all of the Republican stuff, it was almost like it didn’t even exist. It was amazing,” Trump said, discussing how Wiles rose in the ranks.

“Do you know that there has never been a woman Chief of Staff, but there is now,” Trump said. “I’m so surprised. I’m very surprised, but it came time to run the campaign and I said, ‘Well, I’ve never had a loss with Susie. She comes from great stock, you know, Pat Summerall is her father.’

“Pat Summerall was a football player, a great football player, but a really great announcer and the voice of the NFL for 27 years or something. He was great and a leader, he worked with John Madden. And he was able to get John Madden to do things that nobody else could do. They’d call him and say ‘Pat, John is really difficult,'” Trump related.

“John was a difficult guy, but he got big ratings and he was good. And Pat would go up, ‘Come on, John, let’s get this done. Come on. I know you don’t like the heads of the company, just that they’re paying you a lot of money. Come on, John, let’s get it done,’ and he’d go and do it. And this went on for what, 27 years, right? But he was a leader. Her father and this is somebody that has the gene,” Trump added.

We would love to know more about the Summerall-Madden dynamic, but that will apparently have to wait for another time.