Maxwell Frost leads lawmaker march on Treasury to protest Elon Musk power grabs

U.S. Rep. Maxwell Frost led two dozen members of Congress to the Treasury department on Wednesday to protest power grabs by Elon Musk.

“Nobody elected Elon Musk to serve in our government, yet somehow this out of touch billionaire has been given the keys to run our country and has unfettered power to put working families and working Americans at risk,” the Orlando Democrat said.

Frost led members to protest after the Department of Government Efficiency, led by Musk and empowered by President Donald Trump, was reportedly given “read-only” access to all federal government financial records, as reported by CBS News.

This creates a privacy concern for all Americans, according to Frost.

“Your Social Security number, your IRS information, your VA benefits, your Medicare or Medicaid benefits – are all in the hands of Elon Musk,” Frost said.

“Today Members of Congress, people who were actually elected to represent the American public, tried to enter the Treasury building to demand answers and we were turned away. Why? Because they don’t want us to know what Elon is really doing behind closed doors with all of your information.”

Musk, meanwhile, has publicized information on his social media platform X, including media subscriptions from government accounts.

“This is obviously a huge waste of money,” Musk posted.

He has also repeatedly accused lawmakers protesting actions like cutting off USAID and temporarily freezing all government payments as “corrupt.” After it was reported DOGE staff was scrutinizing Medicare payments, Musk posted, “this is where the big money fraud is happening.”

Frost and other members of Congress with him were denied entry into the Treasury Department, meanwhile.

The lawmaker said it was important Democrats in Congress spoke up against Musk’s abuse of power.

“We might have a few less seats in Congress, but we’re not going to be the minority,” he said. “We’re going to be the opposition. We’re not going to allow them to steal from our people, the working class. We will fight, we will provide oversight, and we will win.”