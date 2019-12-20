Connect with us

Headlines

Florida unemployment rate hits lowest mark since 2006

Emails & Opinions Headlines

Scott Woods: Special interest legislation is a bad prescription for patients

Emails & Opinions Headlines

Sunburn — The morning read of what’s hot in Florida politics — 12.20.19

Emails & Opinions Headlines

Jacksonville Bold for 12.20.19 — Season’s beatings

APolitical Headlines

Starliner launches cleanly, but issue comes up with orbit

2020 Headlines

Personnel note: Frances Swanson named Florida Democratic Party's rapid response director

Headlines

Florida unemployment rate hits lowest mark since 2006

Gov. Ron DeSantis announced the newest numbers in a Friday news release.

on

As Floridians ready for the holidays, the state’s unemployment rate is nearing historic lows.

The unemployment rate ticked down slightly in November to 3.1%. That’s the lowest number seen in Florida since March 2006.

Gov. Ron DeSantis announced those numbers in a Friday news release.

“Florida continued to experience positive economic indicators throughout 2019, including a consistently low unemployment rate,” DeSantis said.

“Though we have had a successful year, the state of Florida will not rest on our laurels. My administration is committed to the success of this state and all Floridians. Moving forward, I will continue to prioritize investments in Florida’s workforce and infrastructure to provide continued opportunities for our communities to be resilient and prepared for the future.”

The data for September and October showed the unemployment rate holding steady at 3.2%. But that dip of 0.1 percentage points in November gave Florida a rate seen only twice in the last four decades, according to data from the Governor’s office.

Florida has created 201,700 private-sector jobs in the previous year. A total of 284,849 job postings were available in November, up from 279,983 openings in October.

Florida’s private-sector job growth rate of 2.6% also exceeds the national average of 1.6%.

Ken Lawson, Executive Director of the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity, added a statement of his own praising the Governor for keeping the state’s economy strong.

“Today’s announcement is continued proof that Governor DeSantis’ focus on creating a smart regulatory environment and keeping taxes low is working and Florida’s residents, businesses and communities are benefiting,” Lawson said.

“Maintaining business-friendly policies, investing in Florida’s infrastructure and developing a workforce for the 21st century makes sense, and businesses throughout the nation are paying attention.”

The highest-growing job sector over the past year as education and health services, with 62,300 new jobs added. The leisure and hospitality sector was second with 38,100 new jobs, followed by the professional and business services industry with 33,600 jobs added.

In this article:, , , , ,
Written By

Ryan Nicol covers news out of South Florida for Florida Politics. Ryan is a native Floridian who attended undergrad at Nova Southeastern University before moving on to law school at Florida State. After graduating with a law degree he moved into the news industry, working in TV News as a writer and producer, along with some freelance writing work. If you'd like to contact him, send an email to ryan.t.nicol@gmail.com.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Bob Sparks, Andrew Wilson.
Email: Peter@FloridaPolitics.com
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Connect
Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.