Million-dollar December for Ron DeSantis political committee

Nearing $5M cash on hand.

The Governor’s Friends of Ron DeSantis political committee raised just over $1 million in December, continuing strong fundraising to close 2019.

The account, which exited November with over $4 million on hand, will be near the $5 million mark on the official report, due later this month.

The donor rolls were boosted by a mixture of in-state interests and national figures, spotlighting the unique place the Governor has as a national figure on the right.

Among the $100,000 donors: Anita Zucker, a billionaire who runs chemical company Intertech and Rahul Patel, an Atlanta attorney who is on the University of Florida board of trustees.

At the $50,000 level: the South Florida Automotive Dealers PAC; United Health Group; and James Heavener, another member of the U.F. Board of Trustees.

Many more donations were to be found at the $25,000 level, a list including parties ranging from the Duke Energy PAC to three separate accounts affiliated with Jacksonville’s bestbet gambling concern.

December was the strongest fundraising month for the DeSantis committee since the 2018 campaign ended. It raised over $1.5 million between October and November, showing strength even headed into an election off-year.

Florida’s Governor and other Cabinet offices are not up again for election until 2022.

DeSantis likely won’t face a credible primary challenge, but despite his current buoyancy in polls, all indications are that the first-term Republican Governor will face a spirited battle from whoever the Democrats nominate.

In 2018, the general election battle between DeSantis and Democrat Andrew Gillum, decided only after a recount, came after $100 million in accounted-for spending between the candidates and official committees.

Each of them also had major help from outside groups as well.

With at least a year before the Democratic field begins to take shape, the Governor’s political operation looks poised to use its head start wisely.

