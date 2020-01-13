The Capitolist gets fresh coat of paint, staffs up for Legislative Session

Those who visit The Capitolist on Monday will notice a few changes.

The site helmed by Brian Burgess has been revamped with a fresh, mobile-friendly design that was previously only available through The Capitolist’s iOS and Android apps.

Enhancements are also coming to the breaking news feed, which has been redesigned to include icons to speed the skimming of news stories. Among the icon categories are Gun Control, Health Care, Medical Marijuana, Education, Gaming, Energy, Political Parties, Campaign Contributions and Fundraising, Transportation, Environment and Water.

But the changes aren’t only skin deep.

Though The Capitolist has stepped back for a breather in the months since the unfortunate loss of lead reporter John Lucas, who died in August, it has unveiled a new lineup of reporters heading into the 2020 Legislative Session.

Alyssa Parker will give the outlet a presence in the Capitol, focusing on state policy, legislation and the lobbying beat. Also on board is Maggie Clemmons, who will primarily focus on money and influence in politics as well as lobbying.

The publication has also brought on a new political reporter who will specialize in podcasts, livestreaming and other new media forays The Capitolist is considering, though his name is escaping me.

Visitors can check out The Capitolist’s new design starting Monday.