Personnel note: Jim Fogler named President and CEO of Florida Press Association

Publishing industry veteran Jim Fogler has been selected as the new President and CEO of the Florida Press Association and Intersect Media Solutions, the organizations announced Monday.

In his new role, Fogler will become the chief advocate for publishers in Florida and oversee management services to multiple state media associations. He also will lead Intersect Media Solutions, a $40 million for-profit enterprise.

“I am excited to join the team as President and CEO of the Florida Press Association and Intersect Media Solutions,” Fogler said.

“I was drawn to the organization because of its standing as one of the strongest state press associations in the nation and the FPA’s powerful combination of advocacy and agency through Intersect Media Solutions, that will allow me to serve as chief evangelist to — and for — Florida’s newspapers.”

Fogler has worked for Gannett for more than 30 years, most recently as the president and regional sales director for the Poughkeepsie Journal and Free Press Media, the oldest newspaper in New York and Vermont’s largest paper.

His career at Gannett saw him work at newspapers throughout the northeast, including the Ithaca Journal, where he was President and Publisher, and Rochester’s Democrat and Chronicle, where he was Vice President of Marketing and Communications.

He is a graduate of East Stroudsburg University in Pennsylvania with a degree in media communications and technology.

“Jim Fogler is dedicated to building strong teams that create, and effectively execute meaningful solutions to solve business needs and challenges,” said Howard Griffin, Gannett’s Senior Vice President of National Retail Sales and board chairman at Intersect Media.

“His collaborative approach to leading organizations will greatly benefit the Florida Press Association, its membership, and all Intersect Media Solutions clients.”

Sandi Kemp, FPA’s board chair and publisher of Navarre Press, said Fogler is passionate about the FPA’s mission and has the vision to lead the organization into the future.

“I’m looking forward to seeing him advance the important work and services our organizations provide to our members and partners,” Kemp said.

Fogler’s appointment is effective immediately and he and his family will be relocating to central Florida with his wife, Allison, eleven-year-old son, Andrew, and daughter, Alexandra.