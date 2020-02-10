Bill to exempt diapers from sales tax making its way through Florida Senate

Senate legislation is finally on the move that, if passed, would provide tax breaks for incontinence products, such as diapers, pads, and liners.

The bill (SB 54), filed by Plantation Democrat Sen. Lauren Book, is up Tuesday morning in its first of three committees of reference.

Commerce and Tourism will mull exempting purchases of “diapers, incontinence undergarments, incontinence pads, or incontinence liners” from Florida’s 6% sales tax.

If the bill sounds familiar, that’s because it made progress in the Senate last year.

In 2019, Book’s bill was approved unanimously by the Commerce and Tourism Committee as well as the Finance and Tax Committee. But it died in Appropriations.

With the Session at its midpoint and several contentious issues ahead before Sine Die, it may be challenging to get through all three committees.

A companion bill in the House from Rep. Amy Mercado in 2019 was less successful.

It failed to advance through a single committee.

In a case of diaper déjà vu, Mercado is carrying the same legislation (HB 87) again this year … and thus far, it has failed to be noticed for a committee hearing.

“The legislation will provide tax cuts for those in our state who need it most: Florida families,” Book told Florida Politics upon introducing the legislation last year.

“For some families, this is just another piece of their monthly budget. But for others, the cost of diapers can present impossible choices: Should we pay the electric bill or buy diapers?”

While Book presents the legislation as a way to help poor parents and incontinence sufferers alike, states that have instituted such tax breaks don’t see them as a holy grail.

In California, where these tax breaks finally became part of the budget, the Los Angeles Times decried the tax breaks as gimmicks.

“But piecemeal carve-outs in the state’s already convoluted sales tax scheme are irresponsible, not to mention an inefficient way to help people who are struggling to get by,” the editorial board chided.

Should the legislation be approved, it would take effect Jan. 1, 2021.

___

Material from Florida Politics’ Ryan Nicol was used in this post.