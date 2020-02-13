fbpx
In this Feb. 4, 2020, photo, Tony Rankins, center in red tie, receives a standing ovation during the State of the Union address to a joint session of Congress on Capitol Hill in Washington. Rankins, a formerly homeless, drug-addicted Army vet, got the standing ovation after President Donald Trump described how he turned his life around thanks to a construction job at a company using the administration’s “Opportunity Zone” tax breaks targeting poor neighborhoods. Rankins, a tradesman who has indeed moved out of his car and into an apartment since landing the job refurbishing a Nashville hotel two years ago, doesn’t work at a site using the tax breaks and never has. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
Donald Trump’s story about veteran’s comeback was not quite true

Another less than truthful claim from Trump’s State of the Union.

Tony Rankins, a formerly homeless, drug-addicted Army veteran, got a standing ovation at the State of the Union after President Donald Trump described how he turned his life around thanks to a construction job at a company using the administration’s “Opportunity Zone” tax breaks targeting poor neighborhoods.

But that’s not completely true.

Rankins, who indeed moved out of his car and into an apartment since landing a job refurbishing a Nashville hotel two years ago, doesn’t work at a site taking advantage of the breaks and never has done so. In fact, he started that job four months before the Treasury Department published its final list of neighborhoods eligible for the breaks. And the hotel where he worked couldn’t benefit even now because it’s an area that didn’t make the cut.

