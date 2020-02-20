fbpx
Florida Chief Resilience Officer Julia Nesheiwat lands homeland security job in Donald Trump administration

She’ll serve as Trump’s homeland security adviser.

on

Julia Nesheiwat will serve as President Donald Trump’s homeland security adviser, Politico reported Thursday.

Nesheiwat currently serves as Florida’s Chief Resilience Officer.

She has previously worked as the U.S. Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for Energy Resources implementing policies in energy, water and critical infrastructure protection.

Nesheiwat’s resume also includes leading interagency initiatives at the federal level, developing public-private partnerships to promote U.S. investment opportunities and advancing national security and environmental interests.

She will replace U.S. Coast Guard Rear Admiral Peter Brown who was moved out of his role just six months after taking the job.

Nesheiwat will work under National Security Advisor Robert O’Brien who she previously served with at the State Department.

Nesheiwat was the U.S. presidential deputy envoy for hostage affairs and later was acting envoy when O’Brien left the department. The department helped accomplish one of Trump’s top priorities, freeing dozens of American hostages.

In Gov. Ron DeSantis’ administration, Nesheiwat focused on natural disaster preparedness and disaster response. She also worked on infrastructure improvement plans.

Nesheiwat was spotted at the Daytona 500 last week where Trump was also in attendance.

A former U.S. Army captain, Nesheiwat has expertise in military intelligence and served a tour in Baghdad as a political-military and operations adviser to Coalition Provisional Authority in Iraq head L. Paul Bremer, according to Politico.

Nesheiwat, who holds a Ph.D. from the Tokyo Institute of Technology, also previously served as chief of staff for policy in the Office of the Director of National Intelligence under former President George W. Bush’s administration.

She worked at the State Department for seven years, eventually becoming assistant secretary for energy.

Nesheiwat’s dissertation focused on disaster reconstruction and energy technology and resiliency. She also holds a master’s degree in national energy security from Georgetown University.

In addition to her work in government, she has been a visiting professor at the Naval Post Graduate School on Energy & Environmental Security and a lecturer at University of California San Diego and Stanford University.

Written By

Janelle Irwin Taylor has been a professional journalist covering local news and politics in the Tampa Bay area since 2003. Most recently, Janelle reported for the Tampa Bay Business Journal. She formerly served as the sole staff reporter for WMNF News and previously covered news for Patch.com and various local neighborhood newsletters. Her work has been featured in the New York Daily News, Free Speech Radio News and Florida Public Radio and she's been interviewed by radio stations across the nation for her coverage of the 2012 Republican National Convention. Janelle is a die-hard news junkie who isn't afraid to take on big names in local politics, including Tampa Mayor Bob Buckhorn, the dirty business of trash and recycling in St. Pete and contentious issues surrounding transit. Her work as a reporter and radio host has earned her two WMNF awards including News Volunteer of the Year and Public Affairs Volunteer of the Year. Janelle is also a devoted wife and mother to three brilliant and beautiful daughters who are a constant source of inspiration and occasional blogging fodder.

