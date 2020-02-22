Picketing, pigeons, politics: Scenes from the Nevada caucus

fbpx
2020

FILE - In this Feb. 19, 2020, file photo, people dressed as showgirls walk near the Paris Las Vegas hotel casino, site of a Democratic presidential debate, in Las Vegas. If Nevada has one job in the Democratic primary, it's to offer something different. And in many ways it has delivered. As the presidential race turned to the state this week, gone was the earnestness of Iowa and tradition of New Hampshire and in its place was racial diversity, a new unpredictability and the muscle of urban, union politics. (AP Photo/John Locher, File)
If Nevada has one job in the Democratic primary, it’s to offer something different.

Candidates have hustled past tourists and slot machines to ask housekeepers and cooks for their votes in the back of flashy casinos. They’ve made their pitches over plates of tamales, tacos and soul food. They’ve walked a picket line in the street with union workers. And then, with unsurprising showmanship, there was that flock of pigeons with tiny MAGA hats.

If Nevada has one job in the Democratic primary, it’s to offer something different. And in many ways it has delivered. As the presidential race turned to the state this week, gone was the earnestness of Iowa and tradition of New Hampshire and in its place was racial diversity, a new unpredictability and the muscle of urban, union politics.

