fbpx
Connect with us

Headlines Tech

Facing a potential merger, Florida Poly highlights tech pioneer's commencement speech to make the case for autonomy

2020 Headlines

Mike Bloomberg to visit West Palm Beach supporters

Headlines Tampa Bay

Jeff Brandes for St. Pete Mayor? He says no, Twitter says yes

Emails & Opinions Headlines

Mark Sessums: Put children first and HB 843 custody bill away

2020 Headlines

Cindy Polo, Juan Cuba to campaign for Elizabeth Warren in Miami

Emails & Opinions Headlines

Ed Hooper: Farm Share — An indispensable partner in our community

Headlines

Facing a potential merger, Florida Poly highlights tech pioneer’s commencement speech to make the case for autonomy

Tom Wallace will deliver the school’s upcoming commencement address.

on

Tech pioneer Tom Wallace will deliver Florida Polytechnic University’s spring commencement May 3, the school announced Thursday.

Wallace began his career as a technology entrepreneur when he was just 23 years old and has been an angel investor to new companies for the past 25 years.

In its announcement, Florida Poly hinted at underlying challenges it’s facing as lawmakers seek to merge the young school with the University of Florida, noting that Wallace is excited to deliver the address because Florida had, before the University launched, been lacking programs to elevate its tech potential.

“I’ve been involved in building the technology ecosystem of the state for the last several decades and the one thing that we arguably were missing was a top engineering and STEM school,” said Wallace, managing partner at Florida Funders, a Florida-focused investor network and online investing platform based in Tampa. “I think it’s great the state figured that out and launched Florida Poly.”

Wallace said he thinks the world’s next tech hub, like Silicon Valley, could launch in Florida, especially with access to a quality tech-driven school.

“There’s no reason the next Google or the next Facebook can’t come out of Florida,” Wallace said.

Wallace has invested in startup companies like Vector Solutions, Q-Link, which was later sold to Adobe, Adjoy, Threshold-360 and many others.

He said Florida needs both talent and capital to transform its tech ecosystem to match cities like Boston and San Francisco. His company, Florida Funders, is focused on funding early-stage tech businesses, helping them grow from startups to successful enterprises.

“Florida Poly obviously is working on the talent side of it,” he said. “We want to ensure the best and brightest students stay here in the state, and Florida Poly plays a big part in that.”

Wallace said he hopes to convey to Florida Poly graduates that the state is on the cusp of ascending to the next level of tech innovators, and they can play a big role in shaping its future.

“We are on a mission to make Florida known for technology and innovation more than tourism and oranges,” he said.

Florida Poly’s third four-year graduation ceremony will be at 3:30 p.m. on Sunday, May 3, at RP Funding Center, 701 W. Lime St. in Lakeland, Florida.

In this article:, , , ,
Written By

Janelle Irwin Taylor has been a professional journalist covering local news and politics in the Tampa Bay area since 2003. Most recently, Janelle reported for the Tampa Bay Business Journal. She formerly served as the sole staff reporter for WMNF News and previously covered news for Patch.com and various local neighborhood newsletters. Her work has been featured in the New York Daily News, Free Speech Radio News and Florida Public Radio and she's been interviewed by radio stations across the nation for her coverage of the 2012 Republican National Convention. Janelle is a die-hard news junkie who isn't afraid to take on big names in local politics, including Tampa Mayor Bob Buckhorn, the dirty business of trash and recycling in St. Pete and contentious issues surrounding transit. Her work as a reporter and radio host has earned her two WMNF awards including News Volunteer of the Year and Public Affairs Volunteer of the Year. Janelle is also a devoted wife and mother to three brilliant and beautiful daughters who are a constant source of inspiration and occasional blogging fodder.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Bob Sparks, Andrew Wilson.
Email: Peter@FloridaPolitics.com
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Connect
Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.