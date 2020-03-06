fbpx
Connect with us

Headlines Tampa Bay

Senate expected to approve effort to find forgotten cemeteries

Headlines Influence

House passes top priorities of Jose Oliva

Headlines Influence

Jordan's Law expected to head to Ron DeSantis' desk soon

Headlines Influence

Senate approves Lauren Book bill requiring panic alert system in schools

Headlines Influence

Florida mothers united in tragedy push lawmakers to act

Coronavirus Headlines

Donald Trump signs $8.3B coronavirus aid package
Janet Cruz legislation on abandoned African-American cemeteries continues to advance.

Headlines

Senate expected to approve effort to find forgotten cemeteries

Senators have already budgeted $100,000 for memorials.

on

Senators gave a preliminary thumbs up Friday to creating a task force to find abandoned African American cemeteries.

That measure (SB 220), offered by Tampa Democratic Sen. Janet Cruz, would create the Task Force on Abandoned African-American Cemeteries to study forgotten or abandoned cemeteries across the state. Additionally, the bill calls on the Department of State to continue counting graves at the former Zion Cemetery in her hometown.

“The purpose of this task force will be to develop and recommend strategies that will preserve this history and ensure the dignity and the respect for the deceased,” Cruz said.

She says nearly 3,000 such cemeteries have already been identified across the state.

Cruz, Senate Minority Leader Audrey Gibson and Sen. Darryl Rouson successfully proposed an amendment to the Senate General Appropriations bill (SB 2500) that would set aside $100,000 for memorials at Zion and Ridgewood cemeteries. The House and Senate look set for budget conferences over the weekend.

Zion Cemetery now serves as a backyard to Robles Park Village public housing. Researchers have already found death certificates for 382 people buried at the site between 1913 and 1920 as well as 120 coffins.

The Secretary of State will lead the task force and appoint representatives from the Bureau of Archaeological Research in the Division of Historical Resources, the NAACP, the Florida Council of Churches, the Florida African American Heritage Preservation Network, the Florida Public Archaeology Network, the cemetery industry and a local government. The Senate President and House Speaker would select one lawmaker each to round out the task force.

House legislation (HB 121), carried by Reps. Fentrice Driskell and Dianne Hart, was not scheduled for a committee hearing.

In Jacksonville, where an FDOT project conflicted with a cemetery years gone, federal and state legislators clamor for action.

According to Action News Jax, U.S. Rep. Al Lawson is pushing to have the remains of African American veterans moved to the Jacksonville National Cemetery. Their graves were disturbed by the FDOT project.

“This is pretty significant. [It’s] especially disturbing where the remains of veterans are laid and so we [have] got to do more,” Lawson said.

Lawson is readying federal legislation.

In this article:, , , , , , , , ,
Written By

Renzo Downey covers the Florida Legislature for Florida Politics. After graduating from Northwestern University in 2019, Renzo began his reporting career in the Lone Star State, covering the Texas House of Representatives for the Austin American-Statesman. Shoot Renzo an email at renzo@floridapolitics.com and follow him on Twitter @RenzoDowney.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Bob Sparks, Andrew Wilson.
Email: Peter@FloridaPolitics.com
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Connect
Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.