fbpx
Connect with us

Headlines South Florida

Miami Commissioner calls for coronavirus home screening services

Headlines Influence

Sticker shock: No salary suspension for Department of Agriculture

Headlines Influence

At least 91 voting places moved because of coronavirus

Headlines Influence

Chris Latvala calls for senior-only shopping hours to prevent coronavirus spread among at-risk Floridians

Headlines Legislative Campaigns

Candidates seek relief from petition process amid coronavirus pandemic

APolitical Headlines

Gas prices fall in Florida in midst of coronavirus fears, setting a new 2020 low
In this Friday, Feb. 9, 2018 file photo, a 73-year-old man places a cold compress on his forehead while battling the flu at a hospital in Georgia. Doctors can test for the flu and get results within a day, but coronavirus testing as of March 2020 is still limited in the United States by availability. (AP Photo/David Goldman)

Headlines

Miami Commissioner calls for coronavirus home screening services

As of Monday, Miami-Dade has the second-most cases of any Florida county.

on

City of Miami Commissioner Manolo Reyes is pushing Gov. Ron DeSantis to increase home screening for the new coronavirus among poorer elderly residents, as well as ramp up unemployment assistance as the pandemic continues to take a toll on the nation’s economy.

On Sunday, DeSantis discussed the state’s plans for Broward County, where more people have tested positive for the COVID-19 virus than any other county in the state.

Among those plans is a decision to set up a drive-thru testing center which may open this week, as well as deploy the National Guard.

As of Monday afternoon, Broward has seen 38 cases. But Miami-Dade County sits second with 23 positive tests.

Reyes represents District 4 on the Miami City Commission. He authored a letter to DeSantis urging the Governor to take action in his county as well.

“The City of Miami has one of the largest elderly populations in Miami-Dade County, of which many are within the highest poverty levels in South Florida and, many of us would argue, the Nation,” Reyes wrote.

“The vast majority of these elderly residents are frail in health and live alone or in government subsidized housing. Many struggle daily to cover the cost of their prescription drugs and don’t have a preventive care plan. They are dependent on public transportation and other human services programs such as meals on wheels in their daily routine. It is our responsibility to take care for our most vulnerable residents.”

The death rate for those who test positive for the virus has recently sat above 3%. However, those calculations do not include individuals who may have contracted the virus, but are asymptomatic and thus survive without incident. Including those individuals would lower the death rate, but it’s unclear how many such individuals there are worldwide.

Most who do show symptoms develop a fever or cough and may have trouble breathing, though they do recover. But older individuals and those with underlying health risks are susceptible to developing more severe symptoms.

Reyes wants those elderly residents to access testing at home in order to prevent exposure from other potential patients at a hospital site, for example.

Reyes asks the Governor to “secure home screening services for all elderly residents living in government subsidized housing, as well as all home-bound individuals within the City of Miami.”

The Commissioner is also pushing for relief for workers affected by the slowdown in the economy. The stock market has shown huge losses through Monday in addition to taking a huge hit last week. And several economists are forecasting a recession due to the shutdown of public events and gatherings.

DeSantis is expected to speak early Monday evening at a news conference in Tallahassee for an update on the state’s efforts.

In this article:, , , ,
Written By

Ryan Nicol covers news out of South Florida for Florida Politics. Ryan is a native Floridian who attended undergrad at Nova Southeastern University before moving on to law school at Florida State. After graduating with a law degree he moved into the news industry, working in TV News as a writer and producer, along with some freelance writing work. If you'd like to contact him, send an email to ryan.t.nicol@gmail.com.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Bob Sparks, Andrew Wilson.
Email: Peter@FloridaPolitics.com
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Connect
Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.