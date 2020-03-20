fbpx
Connect with us

Headlines

Donald Trump’s big promises on COVID-19 often fall short

Coronavirus in Florida Headlines

Publix, Walmart plan thousands of hires due to demand during virus outbreak

APolitical Headlines

Going stir crazy? Then train like an astronaut, mimic space

Headlines South Florida

More than 400 tested on first day of new Broward COVID-19 drive-thru site

Coronavirus Headlines

Rick Scott wants a stockpile of medical equipment so we don't have to buy from China

Headlines Orlando

UCF picks Missouri chancellor Alexander Cartwright as next president
President Donald Trump speaks during a coronavirus task force briefing at the White House, Friday, March 20, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

Headlines

Donald Trump’s big promises on COVID-19 often fall short

Often, the reality falls short of the promise.

on

It’s become a fixture of life under quarantine. Almost daily, President Donald Trump appears on television, flanked by officials, to announce his latest maneuver in the fight against the new coronavirus. He typically unveils a dramatic-sounding emergency measure, a solution that appears imminent or a bold promise meant to reassure Americans that he’s got this.

Often, the reality falls short of the promise.

The new national testing infrastructure he unveiled in the Rose Garden last week is actually a modest pilot program still in development. The drug he branded a possible “game-changer” still needs testing. It’s unclear whether he’s using all his power to ramp up production of medical equipment — or whether he’s just preparing to do so.

Here’s a look at Trump’s most high-profile announcements and how they line up with reality.

___

THE PROMISE: Trump has said that 1.4 million tests would be available by next week and 5 million by mid-April. “I doubt we’ll need anywhere near that,” he said.

THE RESULT: For more than two weeks administration officials have talked about shipping millions of tests to U.S. labs. But it’s become clear those numbers have little bearing on the actual number of patients tested since most U.S. labs can process fewer than 100 patient samples per day. Last week, the FDA approved the first coronavirus tests for “high-volume” laboratory systems, which are capable of processing thousands per day. That’s expected to quickly increase U.S. testing capacity.

Efforts to tally U.S. testing numbers have been stymied by the fragmented nature of the country’s health system, involving federal, state and local efforts and the private sector.

This week, members of Trump’s coronavirus task force gave the most comprehensive figures on testing yet. They estimated that about 60,000 people in the U.S. have been screened for the virus since January, split roughly between government and industry labs. But they acknowledged that those figures don’t yet reflect numbers from hospitals.

___

THE PROMISE: Under pressure to simplify the testing process, Trump last week declared that Google would jump in to help. “Google is helping to develop a website,” Trump told reporters gathered in the Rose Garden. “It’s going to be very quickly done … to determine whether a test is warranted and to facilitate testing at a nearby convenient location.”

Trump previewed a nationwide network of drive-thru testing sites at chains like Walmart and Target linked by the “Google-facilitated” website.

In this article:
Written By

1 Comment

1 Comment

  1. Marlene

    March 20, 2020 at 5:59 pm

    “Donald Trump’s promises” is an oxymoron, (emphasis on moron).

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Bob Sparks, Andrew Wilson.
Email: Peter@FloridaPolitics.com
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Connect
Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.